Sandra Griffin McCall, Terry Rogers to make historic trek to DNC

JANS – Although there are a total of 40 Mississippi delegates headed to the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, two have landed in the national spotlight.

Sandra Griffin McCall of Jackson began her civil rights work as a youth. She was 13 when Medgar Evers was assassinated. Now 72, she continues his legacy and that of her parents who were staunch NAACP workers. She currently serves as local campaign coordinator for U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and is chair of the hospitality and hotel committee for her fellow delegates.

Terry Rogers hails from Quitman, Mississippi. At 19, he will be the youngest delegate to the DNC from Mississippi. Previously, he was one of the youngest candidates for office in the country last year when he ran to be Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture.

“In Mississippi we are proud to continue the legacy of civil rights icons like Fannie Lou Hamer and Medgar Evers. We are also proud to have delegates like Sandra Griffin McCall who has dedicated her life to forging a more just America and Terry Rogers who is showing the rest of the country that young Democrats are ready to pick up the torch and continue fighting to make the American Dream available to all,” stated Cheikh Taylor, Chair of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in the Windy City runs August 19-22, 2024. The Democratic National Convention is the formal event where Democrats from all 50 states and the U.S. territories will gather to rally behind the presidential candidate, celebrate its achievements over this past term, and chart a path for the future. Primetime programming will be held at the United Center and other party activities will be conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center, both planned in close coordination with the Chicago Host Committee, City of Chicago, and State of Illinois.

Visit www.DemConvention.com for more information.