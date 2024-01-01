Rev. Reginald Buckley elected to MDAH board

JANS – Rev. Reginald Buckley of Jackson has been elected to the board of trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). The action took place at a meeting of the board on Tuesday, December 19. Buckley’s nomination will be submitted to the Mississippi State Senate for confirmation.

“Reverend Buckley has a wealth of pastoral and leadership experience,” said MDAH board president Spence Flatgard. “I am thrilled he agreed to join our board. MDAH will benefit greatly from his insight and enthusiasm.”

At a meeting of religious leaders convened by MDAH in 2022 through a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant, Buckley outlined plans of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi, Inc. (GMBSC) to make capital improvements to Huddleston Memorial Chapel at historic Natchez College – a historically Black college open from 1884 to 1989. This preservation project is now supported, in part, by the Lilly Endowment grant.

Lilly Endowment awarded the grant to the Foundation for Mississippi History through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative, a nationwide effort to help museums and other cultural institutions improve the public’s understanding of the role of religion in the U.S. and the beliefs and practices of diverse religious communities.

Buckley has served as a pastor at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church since 2007 and became senior pastor in January 2015. He is president of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi and has served as chairman of the board of trustees for the Mississippi Baptist Seminary.

Buckley has served on the board of directors for the Hinds County Economic Development Authority, was a W.K. Kellogg Fellow, and was a member of the inaugural class of the Mississippi Black Leadership Institute. He is married to Lecretia A. Buckley, and they are the parents of two children, Jonathan and Anna.

Members of the MDAH Board of Trustees serve six-year terms and must be confirmed by the state senate. Other current members of the board of trustees are Spence Flatgard of Jackson, president; Hilda Cope Povall of Cleveland, vice president; Carter Burns of Natchez; Nancy Carpenter of Columbus; Betsey Hamilton of New Albany; Mark Keenum of Starkville; and TJ Taylor of Madison.