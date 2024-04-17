Rev. Dr. Freddie Haynes Resigns from New Presidency of Rainbow/PUSH Coalition

Renowned Pastor Just officially assumed the reins from Rev. Jesse Jackson in February

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Less than a year after the fanfare announcement that he will succeed the Rev. Jesse Jackson as leader of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, the Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III announced his resignation this week amid what insiders described as a painful financial situation.

Few details were available at Trice Edney News Wire deadline, but according to Dr. Haynes’ April 16 statement titled, “Public Resignation Statement,” he said the following as he resigned from the organization that announced him as Jackson’s successor last July and formally installed him Feb. 1.

“After continued prayer and deliberation, I have decided to step down from the position of Chief Executive Officer and President of Rainbow Push Coalition (RPC), effective immediately. I remain committed to honoring the rich history of RPC and the legacy of its esteemed leader, the incomparable Reverend Jesse L. Jackson Sr., and, most significantly, to the calling and pursuit of social justice. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have expressed their support since my appointment in July of last year. Rest assured that my work in the fight for liberation and freedom continues. Yours in the struggle, Frederick D. Haynes III”

Neither Rev. Haynes nor Rev. Jackson, who has been ill with Parkinson’s disease, could be reached for comment by deadline. Sources close to RPC said the organization has been stricken with insurmountable financial problems.

Dr. Haynes still serves as the Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.

On its website, RPC describes itself by saying, “We protect, defend, and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields, and to promote peace and justice around the world.”

According to its written history, The Chicago-based organization, founded in 1971, “is the product of a social justice movement that grew out of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s (SCLC) Operation Breadbasket. Founded by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Operation Breadbasket sought to combine theology and social justice and to effect progressive economic, educational, and social policy in America. In 1966, Dr. King appointed Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. to serve as the first director of Operation Breadbasket in Chicago.”

According to a news release, Haynes’ sold-out installation event on Feb. 1 this year, “featured VIP program participants and attendees from all over the country, including Roland Martin, Rev. Al Sharpton (NAN), Shavonne Arline-Bradley (NCNW), Dr. Michael Sorrell, Dr. Amos Brown, and Dr. Ron Daniels.”

Rev. Sharpton who was keynote at the event, said in his speech, “Look at the time we are in: everything that was gained in the ’60s is now under threat…They talk about affirmative action, women’s rights, diversity, inclusion, voting rights, like somebody woke up and gave us that. Nobody donated anything to us. We fought for everything we got and we need to get back to fighting right now. And that’s why I’ve come to celebrate Freddy, because we need fighters in the pulpit… We need a fighter like Freddy Haynes.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Rainbow/PUSH convention where Haynes was announced last July, said, “I am so confident in his leadership and his ability to carry on the greatest traditions of this organization and to meet the challenges of this moment.”