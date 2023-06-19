SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rep.  Holloway Sr. named to Csg fiscal affairs committee

Gregory L. Holloway Sr.

JANS – Speaker of the House Philip Gunn has appointed State Representative Gregory L. Holloway  Sr. (D – Hazlehurst) to the Fiscal Affairs and Government Operations Committee for the Council of State Government’s Southern Office (CSG South). The committee focuses on a wide array of fiscal issues that impact state budgets, such as state revenues and expenditures, national and regional economic outlooks, historical and developing fiscal trends, e-commerce, and public pension plans.

“I am honored that the Speaker has entrusted me to be part of such an important committee with CSG,” said Rep. Holloway. “I look forward to working on the committee with the fourteen other southern states as we look at fiscal issues that impact our states.”

Rep. Holloway is currently the Vice-Chairman of Public Property and serves on the following House committees: Agriculture, Banking and Financial Services, Education, Rules, Universities and Colleges, and Ways and Means.

