Registration now open for free JPS Summer Enrichment Camp

JANS – Registration is now open for Jackson Public Schools’ A3 Summer Enrichment Camp to be held June 3 – June 28, 2024. Camp activities include intramural sports, enrichment activities, academic learning, cultural engagement, fitness, arts and crafts, STEM activities, field trips, games, and more.

The free camp is for rising K-12 JPS scholars. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Transportation is also provided for K-6th graders. Parents must drop off and pick up 7-12th grade students at the following off-site locations: Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, and Hinds Community College TRIO Programs.

The deadline to register is May 19, 2024.

SCHEDULE: Monday – Friday; K-3rd grade: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 4-5th grade: 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 6th grade: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; and 7-12th grade: Off-site programming available.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/22crwxxt. For more information, call (601) 960-8871 or (601)540-8699 or email: sstokes@jackson.k12.ms.us.