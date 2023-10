By Linda Walker

O’ Black People

Who will you be

Where will you go

This place is not your home anymore

We look at others

As being so different now

But it’s us we don’t recognize

O’ Black People

Who will you be

Where will you go

This place is not your home anymore

We idolize material things

Things that once were not so important

And ostracize one another

if they are without

O’ Black People

Who will you be

Where will you go

This place is not home anymore