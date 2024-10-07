New Southwest Airline flights between JAN and Nashville

JANS – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) will have a new nonstop flight between Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) and Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) beginning April 8th, 2025.

Since Southwest’s highly anticipated return to Jackson in 2021, Mississippians have enjoyed more nonstop flight options, including direct flights from Jackson to Baltimore, Houston, Atlanta, and Orlando.

The airline has grown tremendously in Nashville and will operate up to 174 peak flights daily, connecting JAN passengers not only to the City of Nashville but to connection options to dozens of cities across the South, Midwest, and East Coast. Music fans and others will appreciate this convenient service to the home of country music and all the exciting attractions in the burgeoning capital of Tennessee.

This nonstop flight will support key business-to-business travel for Nissan, Amazon, and other businesses with operations in Central Mississippi cities and Nashville and its surrounding communities.

The JAN-BNA flight schedules are available on www.southwest.com.