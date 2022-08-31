Mr. & Miss Canton High School 2022-2023 Dwight Luckett, Jr. and Erin Nichols say they are ready to bring in a wave of change as they proudly represent their Tigers with style, humility, and grace! Let’s Go Tigers!
Mr. Canton High School 2022-2023, Dwight Luckett Jr. says he wants to inspire students to work hard to get a good education because he says with hard work and perseverance, they can achieve their wildest dreams. He also wants scholars to know the importance of giving back to their community. While he is a proud Tiger, he wants CHS to be a place where scholars can also have fun while learning. He wants scholars to take more educational field trips and get involved in great clubs that celebrate their unique qualities and honor their success.
One of his favorite quotes comes from a person he greatly admires, former President Barack Obama. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the CHANGE that we seek.”
Miss Canton High School 2022-2023, Erin Nichols, says she wants to make sure CHS is a place where everybody is somebody and where scholars can get involved and be heard.
One of her favorite quotes comes from a person she greatly admires, former First Lady Michelle Obama. “You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.”
Introducing the 2022-2023 Miss CHS runners-up and the president of the Student Government Association (SGA).
- Miss Canton High School first runner-up is Ahniya Myers (middle).
- Mr. Canton High School first runner-up is Rashad Anderson Jr. (not pictured).
- Miss Canton High School second runner-up is Jh’Kiyah Matlock (left).
- The Student Government Association (SGA) president is Tynekia Caldwell (right).