Mr. & Miss Canton High School 2022-2023

Mr. Canton High School 2022-2023, Dwight Luckett Jr. says he wants to inspire students to work hard to get a good education because he says with hard work and perseverance, they can achieve their wildest dreams. He also wants scholars to know the importance of giving back to their community. While he is a proud Tiger, he wants CHS to be a place where scholars can also have fun while learning. He wants scholars to take more educational field trips and get involved in great clubs that celebrate their unique qualities and honor their success.

One of his favorite quotes comes from a person he greatly admires, former President Barack Obama. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the CHANGE that we seek.”