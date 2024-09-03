Montyne ‘Tina’ King Clay qualifies to fill Ward 2 vacancy

By Alice Thomas-Tisdale

JA Publisher Emerita

First out the gate to vie for the vacated Ward 2 city council seat is Jackson businesswoman and philanthropist Tina Clay. In her first interview since announcing her candidacy, these are some takeaway points:

Jackson Advocate: Why pursue elected office at this stage of your career?

Tina Clay: I am pursuing the position of City Council Ward 2 because I am tired of hearing people make adverse comments about the City of Jackson, and not do anything to help change or improve the image of the state’s capital.

I know the only way to make a real difference is to offer one’s self for service where decisions are made that benefit everyone in the city, especially Ward 2; and I am doing it from the heart. I love the City of Jackson, and I want the best for all its residents.

I am in a position in my life and at a stage of my career where I can offer my talents, time, and resources to the City of Jackson and the constituents of Ward 2.

JA: What community concern do you anticipate being the champion of?

Clay: I anticipate being the champion of helping to reduce crime and improving education in Ward 2 using parks and recreation, along with economic development.

I believe that if we have state-of-the-art gyms, studios, stages, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf courses, football fields, basketball courts, soccer fields, baseball fields, bike and walking trails we can reduce crime and improve education.

If you have something to do, you are less likely to be out committing crime, especially the youth. If you participate in team sports, you learn to be a team player. In physical activities you learn discipline. Also, to be a student athlete, you have to maintain a certain grade point average. With academic proficiency coupled with athletic performance, you increase your odds for scholarship to attend higher education institutions.

No matter what age you are, fresh air and movement improves your mental and physical quality of life. Exercise will reduce stress and anxiety for all ages.

My goals also include repurposing vacant buildings in Ward 2, offering business opportunities and providing workforce development training.

JA: You are very involved in your community. How will you enlist their support to address issues?

Clay: I am involved in my community in many religious, social, and civic organizations. I plan to work with other organizations to make Jackson a better place for all – through the use of volunteers and resources available. I am always asking others for assistance to make things better.

I believe we all want to see Jackson grow and prosper. After all, we are the Capital City of the State of Mississippi. We must work with each other, surrounding counties, municipalities, county, state and federal officials to make Jackson the city we want it to be. I believe everyone has a voice, and I hear you loud and clear!