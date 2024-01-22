Mississippi Freedom Trail to add seven new historical markers

JANS – The Mississippi Freedom Trail continues its mission to commemorate the pivotal moments, places, and courageous figures of the state’s civil rights movement by adding to its collection of historical landmarks and people.

The new markers that have been approved by the scholars committee continue to tell the story of the Mississippi civil rights movements. The new markers include:

• Dr. Clinton Battle

• Percy Dale “P.D.” East

• The Natchez Deacons of Defense and Justice

• Flonzie Brown Wright

• Winson and Dovie Hudson

• Dr. Emmett Stringer

• Ann Moody

“We were thrilled to see so many applications sent in specifically highlighting the women of the Mississippi civil rights movement across the state,” says John Spann, MHC program and outreach coordinator. “Without these collective sacrifices of both men and women, the movement in Mississippi may not have been possible or as successful. The Council believes in the importance of recognizing as many people as we can who played a role in shaping this countries history.”

The Mississippi Freedom Trail features more than 30 markers and locations throughout the state, including museums, churches, and other landmarks. All the new MS Freedom Trail markers will be in place by the end of 2024.

The Mississippi Freedom Trail is administered by Visit Mississippi in partnership with the Mississippi Humanities Council. Support for this collaboration is made possible by a State Tourism Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

To learn more about the Mississippi Freedom Trail and to apply for a marker, visit https://mshumanities.org/program/mississippifreedomtrail/ or contact John Spann, Program & Outreach Officer, at (601) 432-6752 or jspann@mhc.state.ms.us.