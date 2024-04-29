SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mississippi Boy choir announces spring concerts and choir placements

JANS – Mississippi Boychoir celebrates the conclusion of its 29th season with two spring concerts – a preview concert and a full concert on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Those interested in singing with the choir next season are encouraged to attend the preview concert where sign-ups for choir placement for the 30th anniversary season will be available. 

The preview concert will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1242 Lynwood Drive, Jackson, at 2:00 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public. 

The spring concert will be held at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church, 550 Sunnybrook Road, Ridgeland, at 6:00 p.m. $10 suggested donation at the door. 

Mississippi Boychoir and this event are funded in part by the Mississippi Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. 

For more information, visit www.msboychoir.org or 601-665-7374.

By Jackson Advocate News Service
April 29, 2024