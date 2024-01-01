Krystal Chatman Leading AI learning in Mississippi & beyond

JANS – Krystal Chatman, an instructional technology facilitator and veteran Jackson Public Schools educator, is leading the charge in Mississippi for AI (artificial intelligence) instruction in K-12 computer science education. Her leadership in computer science education in Mississippi has afforded Chatman a unique platform to promote and enhance AI integration into computer science instruction, especially in underserved areas.

Recently, Chatman moderated a panel as part of a White House event on Inclusive Approaches to Education in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science. The panel involved a discussion among educators from across the country who have been successful in implementing equitable and inclusive practices when introducing AI tools and tool creation to students in their computer science classes. Themed Equitable Approaches to AI and Computer Science Education, the event was held during Computer Science Education Week (December 6-12) and was co-hosted by the Computer Science Teacher Association (CSTA), National Economic Council, and National Science Foundation.

Additionally, Chatman is involved in the Mississippi AI Collaborative, an organization comprised of AI education professionals across the state dedicated to building an AI ecosystem that supports education, the economy, and the community across the state. This group has been awarded a grant from data.org as part of its Generative Skills AI Challenge. The Mississippi AI Collaborative was one of only five awardees worldwide, and the only awardees in the United States.

Through the collaborative, Chatman’s role is to represent CSTA, as well as JPS in terms of training, to provide support to educators interested in learning how to teach and train on using AI in the classroom. In addition to the education arm, the collaborative offers community training and supports business owners interested in using AI tools in their operations.

Chatman is a 2022-2023 Equity Fellow with the Computer Science Teachers Association and a member of its inaugural Instructional Allies Cohort. The nine-member cohort is composed of instructional leaders who uplift new ideas and methods to challenge inequities in computer science classrooms. In addition to completing her Equity Fellowship this year, Chatman has been named CSTA-Mississippi Chapter President.

With more than 14 years of experience as a classroom educator and biomedical researcher, Chatman has taught students from high school to medical school. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Millsaps College and her Master of Science in biological sciences from Mississippi College. In her current role, she provides support to all pre-K-12 teachers in JPS to help them integrate technology into their daily instructional practices.