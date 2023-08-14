Kennedy Agee – ‘Take One’

JANS – Kennedy Agee is only 17 but she’s already made a name for herself in the Mississippi film industry. She received back to back nominations from the JXN Film Festival for her screenwriting; “The Afterlife” in 2022 and this year for “The Origins of the Igbo Demigods.” She also wrote, directed, filmed, and edited “The 4 Sins of Wonderland: The Mad Hatter.” The Madison, MS native and daughter of Mihia W. Agee is currently majoring in Media Studies at the Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) in Brookhaven, MS.

In addition to her family, Kennedy says her mentor, Dr. Candice Love Jackson, has contributed greatly to her success. “When I was auditioning for MSA, Dr. Jackson helped me with my writing. She also helped me get community service hours by working behind the scenes for the JXN Film Festival. She has helped me become a greater writer, and she’s an even greater inspiration,” said the rising star.

During summer 2022, Kennedy attended a fashion camp sponsored by The BeanPath. It consisted of robotics, architecture, and fashion lessons.

“In fashion, we learned how to use whatever was at our disposal to create a sketch and make the sketch come to life,” stated Kennedy. “We also learned how to use the sewing machines and 3D printers, and once our outfits were finished, we closed out the camp with a fashion show.”

Throughout Kennedy’s childhood, she has participated in ComputerTots/Computer Explorers under the guidance of Mrs. Helen Pinkerton. She attended a Robotics camp while a student at Mannsdale Elementary School, and during her time with Computer Explorers, she learned coding, along with playing Minecraft to teach her teamwork and world-building skills. Unfortunately, she had to stop attending Computer Explorers after Covid-19.

“I’ve done the ACT three times so far. My first time was when I attended Germantown Middle School during 8th grade. My second time was in the fall of 2022 at MSA for my junior year. My third time was over the summer of 2023. I won a $50 gift card for ‘Most Improved’ on my ACT,” she happily shared.

Kennedy also has interest in comic books culture. While attending Comic Con for the fourth time this year, she was interviewed by WAPT on her thoughts about Comic Con and what makes it special.

“I’m always excited to see what’s new from year to year. Comic Con gives fans a chance to come together and have a bit of fun, especially with what’s going on in the world. It’s an outlet to experience and express our love for creative art and cosplay,” she said.

Cosplay is the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book, or video game.

If her life wasn’t full enough, Kennedy owns and operates KWaller, a wallpaper business for iPhones, computers, etc.