Keesler Federal Credit Union names Joshua Brown Chief Operations Officer  

JANS – Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Joshua Brown as Chief Operating Officer of the organization’s retail division, call center, and training.

With more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry, Brown has a proven track record of success, as evidenced by his progressive career growth from teller, financial service representative, assistant branch manager, branch manager, regional director, and vice president to his most recent role of Interim Chief Operations Officer.

“Under Josh’s guidance, the retail team has achieved great results and growth through expanding branches, introducing new products, and prioritizing member service.” President & CEO Andy Swoger said. “We are confident in his ability to lead and support our team as we grow our footprint in the coming years.”

Brown has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration in Finance.

Beyond his professional achievements, Brown is deeply involved in his community. His contributions include serving as a board member for Succeed MS, Minister of Music at Infinity Church Biloxi, and participation in local chambers and community engagement.