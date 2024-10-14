Justis Gibbs enjoying run as national surrogate for Harris/Walz campaign

JANS – State Rep. Justis Gibbs has been serving as a national surrogate to the Harris/Walz campaign since late September in battleground states to target young voters. “It is an honor to do my part to help motivate young voters in this razor-thin presidential election. Young people are the engine to this campaign!” says Gibbs.

On September 21, Rep. Gibbs traveled to North Carolina to serve as a speaker at The University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Canvass Launch. Throughout his speech, Rep. Gibbs was critical of former President Trump and reminded voters of his presidency.

“I am glad to be on the campus of UNCC because we all are in a position to know what the dark past of Donald Trump feels like, it wasn’t before we were born or 10-15 years ago, we lived through a global pandemic with total incompetence from our former president and his administration where over a million Americans died due to not only lack of a plan but lack of belief in reality…, we experienced the overturning of Roe v. Wade with the former president bragging about appointing justices that would make that happen, and now, Donald Trump is running to enact his Project 2025 Agenda that gives him unprecedented, unchecked power to do whatever he wants,” he said.

Rep. Gibbs continued his spirited remarks by highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris and her vision for the future. “Rather than focusing on herself, Kamala Harris is focused on creating an Opportunity Economy where everyone with hard work and ambition has a chance to compete and a chance to succeed. She will make it a top priority to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans. She will take on corporate greed to lower the cost of everyday needs like groceries and housing. She’ll cut taxes for working and middle class families, and help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and thrive. She is focused on YOU.”

North Carolina has sixteen electoral votes up for grabs and both presidential campaigns are sending surrogates and spending millions on television ads. However, Harris/Walz has prioritized their focus on young voters as statistics show voters aged 18-29 will have a large effect on the overall result.

On October 1st, Rep. Gibbs made a second stop on the campaign trail to Athens, Georgia. Students from the University of Georgia took over the Athens Field Office to hold a rally and VP Debate Watch Party for Governor Tim Walz. “We have the power to make Georgia BLUE twice in a row!” said Ethan Henderson, campaign volunteer for Harris/Walz.

Later that evening, Rep. Gibbs mingled with campaign volunteers and motivated them with a message at the end of the debate. “You just heard one candidate who spoke truth, while the other candidate was dishonest about the overturning of the 2020 Presidential Election. The power is in our hands to get every single young voter to the polls on or before November 5th to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” said Gibbs who plans to continue traveling to battleground states to motivate as many voters as he can prior to election day.