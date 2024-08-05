JPS principals settling in to new assignments at respective schools

JANS – Three JPS leaders will be promoted to school principal for the 2024-2025 school year. After gaining experience as a middle school assistant principal at two JPS schools, Bruce Sloan will be promoted to principal of Cardozo Middle School. Stacey Bailey will move from Callaway to assume the top post at Lanier Jr./Sr. High. Dr. Alonda Nicholson will go from assistant principal at Murrah High School to take over the helm as principal of the school.

As part of the Optimizing for Equity Plan, the District reduced its portfolio of schools and retained many school principals to lead new school communities.

Additionally, a number of the administrators will be moving to serve as principals at different schools in the upcoming school year.

Green Elementary – Dr. Jamaka Holman

John Hopkins Elementary – Yasontas Burton

McLeod Elementary – Dr. Cynthia Veals

Obama Elementary – Stephanie Wilson

Pecan Park Elementary – Dina Owens

Shirley Elementary – Kimberly Hulitt Griggs

Powell Middle – Terrance Hill

Peeples Middle – Paula Epps

Provine High – Roderick Smith

Jackson Middle College & Virtual High School – Dr. Shelita Brown

