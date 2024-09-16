JMAA partners with BETA Technologies & Atlantic Aviation to bring electric aviation to MS

JANS – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has established a collaboration with BETA Technologies, an innovative electric aerospace company based in Burlington, Vermont, to bring electric aviation infrastructure to Mississippi, and Atlantic Aviation. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the state’s commitment to sustainable transportation and cutting-edge aviation technology.

As part of this collaboration, Atlantic Aviation will host BETA’s advanced electric aircraft charging station at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Atlantic Aviation is the global fixed-base operator (FBO) located at JAN. BETA’s charging stations are designed to be multimodal and interoperable, ensuring compatibility with both electric air and ground vehicles. This installation will enable Jackson to unlock greater access to passenger, e-commerce, and healthcare services, making it a pivotal hub for electric transportation in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with BETA Technologies and Atlantic Aviation to bring this state-of-the-art infrastructure to Jackson,” said Rosa Beckett, CEO of JMAA. “This collaboration not only positions JAN at the forefront of the electric aviation movement but also strengthens our commitment to providing sustainable and innovative transportation solutions for the people of Mississippi. We welcome this partnership and look forward to the enhanced connectivity, economic growth, and healthcare access to be gained for our airport, the Jackson area, and the state.”

This initiative is part of BETA’s growing network of electric infrastructure along the East and Gulf coasts. Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport joins a select group of airports preparing for the future of electric aviation. To date, BETA has brought chargers online at 23 sites across the U.S., with more than 50 additional sites in development.

In addition to the charging infrastructure, BETA Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Mississippi State University (MSU) to explore the use of next-generation aviation technologies for medical transport and disaster response.

“We are always looking for ways to improve how we take care of our patients,” said Dr. Alan Jones, UMMC associate vice chancellor for health affairs. “UMMC welcomes this partnership with BETA and MSU to explore how advancements in and increased usage of electric and unmanned aircraft can provide easier, faster, more accessible solutions that can significantly improve clinical outcomes and improve the lives of Mississippians and beyond.”

“MSU researchers are at the forefront of air and ground mobility, and growth in charging infrastructure helps us carry out that work as we seek to bridge the gap between research and the commercial uses that will benefit our state and country,” said Jim Martin, MSU Associate Vice President for Research. This partnership aims to leverage the latest aviation innovations to enhance emergency medical services and disaster preparedness in Mississippi.

The JAN installations will include a Level 3 Fast-Charger located airside, serving both electric aircraft and airport ground vehicles, and a Level 2 Charger located landside, serving electric ground vehicles. These chargers will play a critical role in enabling sustainable, cost-effective transportation networks for various purposes, including medical cargo, patient transport, and passenger travel.

“We’ve seen nearly every form of transportation begin the shift to electric because of the lowered costs, increased reliability, and focus on enabling future operations,” said Nate Ward, BETA’s Head of Network Development. “As that shift continues to happen, these chargers will help increase access and connectivity among regional and rural communities across Mississippi and the country more broadly. They will help equip communities like Jackson for better medical, cargo, and passenger transport going forward.”

BETA’s chargers, which are UL-certified and compliant with industry standards, have been adopted by numerous industry leaders, including Archer Aviation, Signature Aviation, Atlantic Aviation, and the Department of Defense. The company continues to expand its network, bringing electric aviation to metropolitan areas and rural communities alike.

“Atlantic is excited to partner with the teams at JMAA and BETA Technologies to help make community-beneficial electric aviation a reality in Mississippi,” said John Redcay, Atlantic Aviation’s Chief Commercial & Sustainability Officer. “Our partnership with BETA is a key component of our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the aviation industry. We are proud to be laying the groundwork for a cleaner, more connected future, enabling essential services and expanding access to urban and rural communities across the region.”

This collaboration between JMAA and BETA Technologies represents a bold step toward a more sustainable and connected future for Mississippi and the broader region.