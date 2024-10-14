Jackson’s own Lillian Lilly has eye on first Grammy

JANS – World-renowned legendary award-winning and RIAA certified platinum Gospel recording artist Lillian Lilly can add another milestone to her list of accomplishments. She is being considered for a nomination for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Performance/Song for her anticipated chart topping hit single, At the Center of Grace on Xpress Music Group written by James C. Birdsong Jr. and Shonda English. This nomination goes to the artist and songwriters.

Produced by Grammy Award nominated and RIAA certified multi-platinum producer Avery Johnson, the single was released in January on various streaming platforms. The single is also available for ordering on CD via Xpress Music Group.

The single has almost 20,000 streams on Spotify, various chart placements, radio airplay, and positive reviews throughout the United States and abroad. Lilly recently filmed her first ever concept music video to At the Center of Grace in April at Christ Tabernacle Church in Jackson, MS where Rev. Hosea J. Hines is the pastor with additional scenes as a storyline. The music video, not yet released, features the JSU Ensemble of Jackson State University.

As the principal lead vocalist and charter member of the world-renowned award-winning Mississippi Mass Choir, Lilly received two Grammy Award nominations with the choir in 1997 and 2000 for Best Gospel Album by a Choir or Chorus and Best Gospel Choir or Chorus Album for the albums, I’ll See You in The Rapture and Emmanuel (God with Us).

According to James C. Birdsong Jr., President and CEO of Xpress Music Group, “This Grammy award consideration is a major milestone for us, especially for Lillian. This is her first as a solo artist. We are grateful to God for this opportunity and the support of fans, radio announcers, media personalities, and the Gospel music industry at large.”

The voting process for the Grammys is only available to Recording Academy members. The official schedule for the 2025 67th Annual Grammy Awards is as follows:

• October 4-15, 2024: First Round Voting

• November 8, 2024: Official Nominees Announcement

• December 12, 2024-January 3, 2025: Final Round Voting

• February 2, 2025: Grammy Awards Ceremony

Lilly plans to record her next solo project with Xpress Music Group. For additional information, contact Xpress Music Group at (404) 910-3217 or xpressmusicgroup@gmail.com.