Jackson Film Camp accepting applications

JANS – Are you passionate about filmmaking or eager to share your expertise with aspiring young filmmakers? The City of Jackson is now accepting applications for this year’s Film JXN Youth Summer Camp.

This is an opportunity for Jackson youth to learn the ins and outs of the film industry in the City of Jackson and beyond.

This year marks the third year of this program which provides a unique experience for youth aged 15 to 18 who are passionate about filmmaking. The camp offers them a platform to hone their skills, collaborate with peers, and bring their cinematic visions to life – as directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, or editors.

Additionally, individuals to serve as mentors for the campers are also being sought. As mentors, you’ll have the opportunity to share your expertise, inspire young filmmakers, and contribute to their growth and development.

• Camp Dates: July 8 to July 26

• Who Can Apply: Youth ages 15-18 (as participants) and adults with film experience (as mentors)

• Application Deadline: May 1, 2024

• How to Apply: Scan the QR Code or visit https://www.jacksonms.gov/summer-film-camp/ to apply.

If you have any questions or need further information, email filmjxn@jacksonms.gov or call 601-540-4020.