SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jackson Film Camp accepting applications

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

JANS – Are you passionate about filmmaking or eager to share your expertise with aspiring young filmmakers? The City of Jackson is now accepting applications for this year’s Film JXN Youth Summer Camp.

This is an opportunity for Jackson youth to learn the ins and outs of the film industry in the City of Jackson and beyond.  

This year marks the third year of this program which provides a unique experience for youth aged 15 to 18 who are passionate about filmmaking. The camp offers them a platform to hone their skills, collaborate with peers, and bring their cinematic visions to life – as directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, or editors. 

Additionally, individuals to serve as mentors for the campers are also being sought. As mentors, you’ll have the opportunity to share your expertise, inspire young filmmakers, and contribute to their growth and development.

Camp Dates: July 8 to July 26

Who Can Apply: Youth ages 15-18 (as participants) and adults with film experience (as mentors)

Application Deadline: May 1, 2024

How to Apply: Scan the QR Code or visit https://www.jacksonms.gov/summer-film-camp/ to apply.

If you have any questions or need further information, email filmjxn@jacksonms.gov or call 601-540-4020.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Jackson Film Camp accepting applications

By Jackson Advocate News Service
April 29, 2024