Hinds Community College accepting applications for scholarships

JANS – It’s that time of year again when the Hinds Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships to attend one of Hinds’ six campuses. The Foundation offers dozens of funding opportunities to students each year in a variety of disciplines and technical career pathways.

Students who plan to attend Hinds in fall 2024 have until Feb. 15, 2024, to submit complete application packages. About 85 percent of students at Hinds receive financial aid of some kind, including a Foundation scholarship, thanks to the efforts of those working hard in the Foundation offices.

Executive Director of the Foundation Matt Jones said he is proud of the work they are doing to make sure students get the funding they need.

“Through the fall semester, the Foundation has awarded approximately $3 million to deserving students across our six campuses,” Jones said. “We are especially thankful for the lives these scholarships have changed for the better and the hope they bring to the people of our college.”

The application process for Foundation Scholarships has been made easier for students to access. Students should go to the college web site under the Admissions tab at www.hindscc.edu to access the correct forms and begin the application.

Students must submit the following documents to be considered for a Hinds Community College Foundation Scholarship:

An application for admission to Hinds Community College found at www.hindscc.edu.

An application for Foundation Scholarships found at www.hindscc.edu/DFSA. Submitting a 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is preferred but not required.

High school and/or college transcripts. Unofficial transcripts are acceptable for scholarship purposes. Transcripts must demonstrate a cumulative GPA of at least 2.00 to be considered. If the transcript does not include a cumulative GPA, students must submit a verification form completed by the high school counselor. The form is found on the college website.

A copy of their ACT scores, if not posted on the high school transcript, or High School Equivalency diploma scores, if applicable.

Two recommendations from individuals (i.e. – school, church, community/civic organizations, or work). Applicants are encouraged to use the standard recommendation form found at www.hindscc.edu/DFSA. It is the student’s responsibility to provide copies of the form to the individuals who are providing their recommendations and to submit those recommendation forms by the Feb. 15 deadline.

A typed resume, which includes a list of achievements, honors, extracurricular activities, work, etc. Email resumes to scholarships@hindscc.edu.

The Hinds Community College Foundation manages nearly 300 scholarship funds but will award around 600 scholarships. In 2023 the Foundation awarded 604 scholarships ranging from $300 to $2,500.

Another scholarship opportunity for high school seniors is the ACT scholarship. ACT scholarships range from $1,000-$3,000 per semester. Students who attend Hinds as their first college after high school graduation will automatically receive an ACT scholarship if they have a 21 or above on the ACT. Eligible recipients must also be a Mississippi resident. For more information about the ACT scholarship, visit www.hindscc.edu/financialaid.

Recipients of Foundation scholarships can use the funding for school and living expenses. Donors are making a difference in the lives of people like recent nursing graduate Jonshuntaya Banks, a young single mom whose mother and aunt died during the pandemic, leaving her to raise two younger brothers plus her own two children.

She was working two jobs, plus attending classes when she learned she was a scholarship recipient. Banks received three Hinds Community College Foundation scholarships, the Carla McCulloch Memorial Scholarship, the Mascagni Scholarship, and the Vicksburg Medical Foundation Scholarship.

For more information on Foundation Scholarship requirements, call 601.857.3744 or send an email to scholarships@hindscc.edu.