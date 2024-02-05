High school students invited to explore health care careers at UMMC

JANS – The University of Mississippi Medical Center is inviting high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers to save the date for an outreach program called Exploring Health Care Pathways.

The event, which is free, will be held in the School of Medicine on the UMMC campus from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on February 24.

It offers 11th and 12th graders across Mississippi the opportunity to learn more about health care professions from faculty, staff, and students representing UMMC’s various health science schools. They will also discuss information about admission requirements, educational background for each program, and opportunities for funding.

To sign up, visit https://msachieves.mdek12.org/

Exploring Health Care Pathways is the creation of the Office of Admissions and the Improving Primary Care for the Rural Community through Medical Education (IMPACT the RACE) Program at UMMC.

For more information, call (601) 984-5010.