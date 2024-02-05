SUBSCRIBE NOW

High school students invited to explore health care careers at UMMC

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

JANS – The University of Mississippi Medical Center is inviting high school juniors and seniors interested in health care careers to save the date for an outreach program called Exploring Health Care Pathways.

The event, which is free, will be held in the School of Medicine on the UMMC campus from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on February 24.

It offers 11th and 12th graders across Mississippi the opportunity to learn more about health care professions from faculty, staff, and students representing UMMC’s various health science schools. They will also discuss information about admission requirements, educational background for each program, and opportunities for funding.

To sign up, visit https://msachieves.mdek12.org/

Exploring Health Care Pathways is the creation of the Office of Admissions and the Improving Primary Care for the Rural Community through Medical Education (IMPACT the RACE) Program at UMMC.

For more information, call  (601) 984-5010.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

High school students invited to explore health care careers at UMMC

By Jackson Advocate News Service
February 5, 2024