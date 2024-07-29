SUBSCRIBE NOW

Health department hosts one-stop shop event for back-to-school forms

JANS – In an effort to help busy parents gearing up for the new school year, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms.

This special event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.

Mon., July 29 – Fri., August 9

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 MSDH Office of Vital Records

222 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland

(Off Highland Colony Parkway)

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.

During this One-Stop Shop event, the child’s Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements. Certified copies can also be printed through www.MyIRMobile.com.

Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start, or daycare. There are also required immunizations for 7th grade entry.

For more information, visit  www.msdh.ms.gov/immunizations.

