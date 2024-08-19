GW and Arcola Wallace Foundation to host 3rd Annual Scholarship Fundraising Gala

JANS – The GW and Arcola Wallace Foundation (GWAWF) is gearing up to host the 3rd Annual Scholarship Fundraising Gala.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the Two Mississippi Museums, Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium, starting at 6:00 pm. Guests will be treated to exciting, live entertainment from the Epic Funk Brass Band and Stephanie Luckett, plus bellyfuls of laughter from Comedienne Rita Brent, while she hosts the evening’s proceedings. The gala will also spotlight 2024 scholarship recipients. Derek Blanks will be the inspirational speaker for the evening.

Launched in 2021, the GWAWF Scholarship Fund is designed to empower young adults to achieve their academic goals. GWAWF provides scholarships to deserving students and is on a mission to help as many students as possible to reduce their college debt burden. Founder of GWAWF Foundation, Kimberly Burrell, said, “College tuition increases yearly. Sadly, many students have had to opt to get a job instead of pursuing their studies because they cannot afford it. Our young adults need this financial assistance. We want the community to help us help them, so we can continue to honor the legacy of GW and Arcola Wallace to make a meaningful impact on young adults.”

Last year, eleven students benefited from the first GWAWF scholarship gala fundraising event. One recipient summed up the overall impact of the scholarship on her college career. She said, “This scholarship helped me complete my first year of college debt free. Outside of receiving the scholarship, I have been able to make meaningful bonds with sponsors who generously look out for me and provide emotional support. I am grateful to have been able to experience this amazing opportunity and contribute to the legacy of this newly founded foundation. Thank you to GWAWF and sponsors.”

This year, the journey will be continued by awarding 14 scholarships to deserving college students. To date, over $30,000 in funds have been awarded to recipients.

Tickets to the fundraising gala are now on sale. There are also sponsorship opportunities available at varying levels for businesses that want to support the initiative while promoting their brand. The proceeds will go towards the scholarship fund. For further information, or to purchase tickets or sponsorship tables, visit https://www.gwawallace.org.