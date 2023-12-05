GREYHOUND ANNOUNCES NEW SERVICE TO JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI

Service begins on December 6

December 5, 2023, Dallas, TX – Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, is excited to announce it will resume service in Jackson, Mississippi starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023. With Greyhound’s renewed presence in Jackson, intercity bus passengers can look forward to a more connected and accessible intercity bus service, offering them the freedom to explore thousands of destinations across the U.S.

“Greyhound is so pleased to resume service to Jackson,” said Gilda Brewton, Regional Vice President for Greyhound. “We are grateful to the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA) for their invaluable support in making this possible. With the holiday season upon us, Greyhound is committed to providing the great people of Jackson and the surrounding areas with convenient and affordable bus travel options.”

Conveniently boarding at Jackson Union Station, located at 300 W. Capital Street in downtown Jackson, customers can enjoy the ease of access to Greyhound’s two daily routes. The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while the eastbound route leads to Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia.

“Greyhound has always been integral to this country’s transportation system,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson. “I am proud to welcome Greyhound back to Jackson, Mississippi, as part of an affordable transportation alternative.”

Customers can purchase tickets or find answers to their questions about Greyhound’s extended network reaching more than 2,300 destinations across North America by visiting Greyhound.com and FlixBus.com or through the Greyhound or FlixBus mobile apps, and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)