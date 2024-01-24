Future of Food: Control the food and control the people

By Dr. Ridgely Abdul Mu’min Muhammad (1/5/24)

JA Guest Writer

“The level of economic activity and technology generated by the cow is staggering! From its milk, hide, blood, brain, intestines, hooves, fat, pancreas, ovaries, bones and even manure, hundreds of products are produced. So if there is that kind of value in the cow, shouldn’t we treat it as a “gift from God”? (The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, Oct. 1, 2013 https://garynoi.com/the-time-and-what-must-be-done-part-38/

So why is the World Economic Forum attacking the cow and all farm animals? On February 9, 2022 it posted:

“5 reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change” which includes: (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/02/how-insects-positively-impact-climate-change/)

“1. Edible insects can produce equivalent amounts of quality protein when compared to animals…

2. Insects require less care and upkeep than livestock…

3. We’re actually running out of protein. By 2050, the earth will have nearly 10 billion people. The demand for protein will exceed our ability to procure it…

4. Insects are part of a virtuous eco-cycle…

5. How about incorporating it as livestock feed or purchasing animals proteins that have fed on insects.”

We can first use basic earth science to destroy the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) attack on farm animals to reduce “climate change”, then we will review the history of the WEF and its attack on humanity with this planned COVID-19 “pandemic” which reveals their real reason for attacking farm animals. Okay gloves off, there is a basic fallacy in their argument that farm animals cause climate change by increasing the CO2 gases which in turn increases global warming.

Farm animals are a part of a beautiful God created “virtuous echo-cycle” called the Carbon Cycle. Simply put, the Carbon Cycle is the circulation of carbon in various forms through nature. Carbon is a constituent of all organic compounds which are essential to life. The source of the carbon found in living matter is carbon dioxide (CO2) in the air or dissolved in water. Algae and terrestrial green plants are the chief agents of carbon dioxide fixation through the process of photosynthesis, through which carbon dioxide and water are converted into simple carbohydrates. These carbohydrates are then eaten by humans and animals where carbon is released by respiration. The carbon present in humans and animal wastes is released as CO2 by decay. All carbon dioxide released by animals comes from the plants they eat which in turn took carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Therefore, there can be no net increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide due to living farm animals.

However, when plants and animals die the organic carbon that is in their bodies may accumulate in the Earth’s crust as fossil fuels (e.g., coal, gas, and petroleum), limestone, and coral. The carbon of fossil fuels stored for billions of years is now being released in vast amounts as CO2 all at once like a bomb. This is the only source of increased atmospheric CO2, not animal burps or manure as these profiteering pseudo-scientists would have us to believe.

Now let’s deal with the WEF reason number 3 which declares that we are running out of protein and bugs are the best alternatives. We use proteins to develop our bodies and burn proteins for energy. According to https://science.jrank.org/kids/pages/59/ALL-ABOUT-ENERGY.html: Plants use only a tiny amount of the energy that comes from the Sun. Some energy goes back into space. Some warms the land and oceans. Only 1 or 2 percent of the energy from the Sun is absorbed by plants. Plants do not turn all this energy into new growth. Only about a tenth of the energy becomes plant material. So, animals that eat plants get only a tenth of the energy that the plant got from the Sun. Among those animals are insects, which are classified as invertebrate animals, who only get a tenth of the energy that plants get from the Sun. So, it stands to reason that it is much more efficient (and appetizing) to eat plants like beans, wheat, rice and apples instead of animals like beef and INSECTS. If all humans ate vegetables the planet could sustain 10 times the population of a people who only ate animals including insects. According to the Teaching of The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad for health reasons we should eat less meat and more vegetables and fruits. So, Schwab and his fellow globalists can eat their own bugs.

But the real reason for the global elites’ attack on farm animals is to continue their destruction of the agricultural industry that has been based on nature and manufacturing products from the renewable raw materials produced in nature to be replaced with synthesized or laboratory grown imitations of nature using materials like petrochemicals from fossil fuels which they can control. You have to dig wells one mile deep and spend millions of dollars to get to one deposit of fossil fuels, whereas common people can buy some land, produce food and renewable energy from that land. For instance, Henry Ford predicted in 1925, “The fuel of the future is going to come from fruit like that sumac out by the road, or from apples, weeds, sawdust – almost anything. There is fuel in every bit of vegetable matter that can be fermented” (Ford Predicts Fuel from Vegetation, N.Y. TIMES, Sept. 20, 1925, p 24)

Further research has shown that cornstalks, not corn seeds, are one of the best sources from which to produce ethanol fuels. An acre of cornstalks left in the field after harvesting corn seed will produce 100 gallons of alcohol. Then the distiller can turn around and sell his waste back to the farmer for cattle food. Nothing has been taken from it but the alcohol – all the nitrogenous matter is still there, to go back to the soil as fertilizer. In 1910 Black farmers owned 16 million acres of land. What if they could grow both food for the emerging Black economy and fuel for the new motor vehicles? What would our world look like? And this is why Rockefeller and these merchants of death blocked farm grown energy and replaced it with fossil fuels for energy and petrochemicals to synthesize drugs formerly found in nature.

Many of us never heard of the World Economic Forum or Klaus Schwab until October of 2019 when the WEF, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201 which “modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic.” The “scenario” predicted that the pandemic would produce a worldwide recession. The super rich acting on inside information profited from this recession while many middle- and working-class stock holders lost their investments and savings. Then beginning in March of 2020 came the lockdowns which has been estimated to have destroyed 40% of Black businesses nationwide and 40% of the restaurants in New York City alone.

Now they are coming after the farmers’ land and people like Bill Gates made a lot of money based on his insider information about this planned “pandemic” and the so-called “vaccines” to be produced. According to article on https://childrenshealthdefense.org, “Pfizer Vaccine Bonanza Slows — But Bill Gates Sold Early, Made Huge Profits”, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation bought 1,038,674 shares of BioNTech in September of 2019— just months before the pandemic was announced — at a pre-public offering price of $18.10 per share. Then the foundation sold 86% of its holdings over the third quarter of 2021 for $300 per share, pocketing “a profit of approximately $260 million, or more than 15 times its original investment.” Now Bill Gates and others are coming after the farmers’ land. Bill Gates is the largest individual farmland owner in America and the rest of the farmers have got to be destroyed so he and his plotters can control the people through controlling the food.