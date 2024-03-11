FEMA Approves More Than $2.9 Million for the City of Rolling Fork

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA has approved $2,926,875 to reimburse the city of Rolling Fork for the replacement of signs and the repair of roads following the March 24-25, 2023, severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Following the March 2023 tornadoes, the city of Rolling Fork lost signage, sustained deep road rutting and the loss of asphalt due to the large trucks traveling on the roads.

The city of Rolling Fork will use their own personnel and contractors to replace 662 signs and repair roads to pre-disaster design, function and capacity. The 662 signs include:

218 street signs.

104 children playing signs.

89 speed limit signs.

88 stop signs.

71 historical signs: street, stop, four-way and directional signs.

44 four-way signs.

42 directional signs.

four reduce speed school zone ahead signs.

two one-direction, large arrow signs.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides 75% grant reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure.

For the latest information on recovery from the March tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697.