Experience ‘Voices of Mississippi’ Acclaimed concert event coming to Ridgeland

JANS – The Mississippi Center for Justice (MCJ) will host “Voices of Mississippi,” an immersive multimedia experience and concert event on September 13, 2023, 7:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School Center for Performing Arts, 370 Old Agency Road, Ridgeland.

“Voices of Mississippi” combines blues, folk, gospel music, and spoken-word storytelling to paint a portrait of the state’s contribution to American culture. The event features live musical performances integrated with film, audio recordings, and archival photographs, all combining to tell a unique Mississippi story.

The event showcases a lineup of artists representing multiple genres rooted in the Mississippi musical tradition. Featured performers will include two-time GRAMMY Award winner and Blues Hall of Fame legend Bobby Rush; Sharde Thomas of the Rising Star Fife and Drum Band; and three-time GRAMMY Award nominated Luther and Cody Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars.

“Voices of Mississippi” is based on the GRAMMY Award winning film, book, and music compilation set of the same name by Dr. William Ferris, founder of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture and former chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Dr. Ferris was the 2022 recipient of the MCJ Pathfinder Award, which honors those who promote equity through the arts. Dr. Ferris will MC the event, sharing personal stories from his life’s work documenting Mississippi musicians and artists.

The “Voices of Mississippi” event will support the work of the Mississippi Center for Justice, a nonprofit legal firm that promotes racial, social, and economic equity.

“Our state’s rich cultural heritage represents every Mississippian,” says Vangela M. Wade, MCJ’s president and CEO. “Much of our state’s most celebrated creativity and most influential work was born from our state’s most marginalized people and most difficult times. ‘Voices of Mississippi’ is an inclusive event that will bring all of us together to celebrate our state’s unmatched influence on American music, art, and culture.”

“‘Voices of Mississippi’ celebrates our state’s rich history of music, which has long been a bridge across troubled waters. Music comforts the soul, deepens our humanity, and builds solidarity,” says Dr. Ferris. “Like the courageous work of the Mississippi Center for Justice, the sounds of Mississippians and their rich musical heritage inspire us to work for a better future together.”

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. VIP Seating $200; General Admission tickets start at $125; link to purchase tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005EEEA5F0548A.

For more information, contact Mississippi Center for Justice at 601-709-0859 or 601-325-2269 ext. 107; ttaylor@mscenterforjustice.org, or https://mscenterforjustice.org.