Dr. Michael Cormack selected to Fellowship for Public Education Leadership cohort at Yale

JANS – Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michael Cormack Jr. has been selected to join the 2023-2024 cohort of the Fellowship for Public Education Leadership at the Yale School of Management (SOM). This executive leadership program is for senior-level public education leaders from across the country who are dedicated to strengthening public school systems and the communities they serve.

As the deputy superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, Dr. Cormack directs and oversees the academic programs of the District to provide the highest quality instruction, curriculum, and assessment for all scholars. His educational passions include high-quality early childhood education, literacy development, and positive school climates.

Starting this fall, the 19 Fellows selected for the 2023-24 cohort will gather four times over 10 months for weeklong modules at Yale SOM designed to expose them to leading management research and skills that can be applied to the public school systems in which they work. The program also places an emphasis on peer-to-peer learning within the cohort and with leading practitioners in the field. Fellows leverage this learning as they drive transformative work happening in urban school districts, charter networks, and state education agencies that advance equity and excellence for all students.