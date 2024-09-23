Dr. Adrian D. Ware: One of Jackson’s most prolific speakers celebrates advancing to new heights

JANS – Dr. Adrian D. Ware is the Senior Pastor of The Church Triumphant Global, 6531 Dogwood View Parkway, Jackson. This year, he celebrates 41 years in ministry and received his Doctor of Ministry degree from George Fox University, Portland, Oregon. People who have experienced his ministry enjoy his unique approach to disseminating the word of God, his extraordinary gift for sharing thought-provoking revelations, and his passion for preaching and teaching. His scholarly yet charismatic teaching style attracts individuals who desire fundamental Christian truth and the deeper things of God.

At The Church Triumphant Global, Dr. Ware focuses on bringing the entire person up to new heights of thinking, believing, and understanding the greatness of God and the authority of the individual believer on earth. Understanding that society is built upon five institutional pillars: God, Family, Church, Education, and Community, Dr. Ware has integrated these five institutions into everything he touches.

Dr. Ware is passionate about African Americans getting the best education possible. For twenty-six years, he and the leadership team of The Church Triumphant Global have hosted an annual Academic Awards Ceremony that honors all students with a “B” or above average during Sunday morning worship service. Ware seeks to improve academic achievement in the African American community and make scholarly excellence “cool” among peer groups. He aims to increase youth’s probability of being prepared for superior productivity in the global work environment. He has spent the last two years teaching men the intricacies of emotional intelligence and the power of harnessing and re-directing one’s emotions toward academic and economic empowerment. He seeks to prepare students to build confidence among community stakeholders.

Dr. Ware continues to demonstrate that anyone can become a lifelong learner. Learning is the epitome of a vibrant life. Dr. Ware strives for excellence – constant and never-ending improvement – and teaches those under his influence these same principles.