Cooper named winner of Hinds CC Utica Campus Holtzclaw Award

JANS – Retired Jubilee Singers Director Dr. Bobby Cooper was named the winner of the 2024 Holtzclaw Award during the annual Founder’s Day program at Hinds Community College’s Utica Campus.

Dr. Cooper directed Jubilee Singers alumni in several selections as part of the program.

“I’m so surprised,” he said of the award. “I spent 45 years on this campus, and I loved every one of them.”

The Holtzclaw Award, named for Utica Institute founder William Holtzclaw, is the highest Utica Campus award and is given each year for service to students.

“He began his journey at Utica Junior College in 1972. He dedicated 45 years to the students at this institution. He arrived each and every day at 8 o’clock in the morning and sometimes left at 9 or 10 o’clock at night to go home,” said Beverly Trimble, Director of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Services, who made the announcement. “He has been an instructor, a counselor, and father figure to many. He is a true example of servant leadership.”

Among his many accomplishments are revitalizing the historic Jubilee Singers men’s choir, leading them to international fame; beginning the Daughters of Bobby Cooper choir and the concert choir; and starting a number of scholarships to benefit Utica Campus music students, Trimble said.

“I attribute his many accomplishments to his faith in God,” she said.