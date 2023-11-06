CMPDD to develop safety action plan

JANS – The Central Mississippi Planning & Development District (CMPDD) is developing a Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan to help prevent roadway fatalities and serious injuries for all users including motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and public transit riders. The public is invited to participate in this planning initiative.

“The primary objective of the Safety Action Plan is to identify specific projects for creating a safer transportation network system,” Lesley Callender, Senior Transportation Planner, said. “Understanding and prioritizing the public’s needs are the first steps in delivering a plan that provides maximum benefit to the traveling public.”

Interested individuals may participate by visiting https://metroquestsurvey.com/ae0k0d and taking a short, five-minute survey. The survey is designed to help individuals quickly identify and prioritize their safety concerns. Public input greatly benefits the SS4A Safety Action Plan research and provides a way for citizens’ voices to be heard.

Other ways for people to be involved include participating in interactive popup meetings hosted by CMPDD representatives. During popup meetings, individuals may ask questions and provide information related to transportation safety needs in their area. Popup meetings are scheduled for the following events/locations:

• Saturday, Nov. 4; First Saturday at the Shed, Downtown Railroad Park, E. Railroad Ave., Crystal Springs, MS, from 9 am – 2 pm

• Friday, Nov. 10; Winter Wonderland Health Fair & Holiday Market – Hinds Behavioral Health Services, Large Conference Room, 3450 Hwy 80 W, Jackson, MS, from 10 am – 2 pm

• Sunday, Nov. 12; Holiday Sip and Shop, Hands of Earth Energy, 106 Main Ave. North, Magee, MS, from 11 am – 4 pm

• Saturday, Dec. 9; Merry Market Downtown on Main Street in Madison, MS, from 9 am – 4 pm

The SS4A Safety Action Plan will identify a wide array of risk factors that contribute to transportation fatalities and serious injuries including the following:

• speeding

• impaired driving

• nonuse of motorcycle helmets, seat belts, and child restraints

• distracted driving

• unsafe road infrastructure

• lack of bike-ped infrastructure

• sub-optimal safety policies

The SS4A Safety Action Plan will include the following counties: Copiah, Hinds, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, and Yazoo.

The CMPDD’s SS4A Safety Action Plan is funded by a grant from the US Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. It is expected to be completed by Summer of 2024. Opportunities for the public to review and make comments on the draft SS4A Safety Action Plan will be provided both online and during in-person meetings before final decisions are made. The completion of the SS4A Safety Action Plan will allow the cities and counties in CMPDD’s region to apply for implementation of capital construction grant funds through the federal discretionary grant program.