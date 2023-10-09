SUBSCRIBE NOW

CBCF 52nd Annual Legislative Conference

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Atty. Patrice Sulton (right) introduces DC Justice Fellows Jessa Royer (left) and Kenya Whitaker (center).

JANSWashington, DC: From September 20-24, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) held its 52nd Annual Legislative Conference. Its theme is “Securing Democracy. Protecting Our Freedoms. Uplifting Our Culture.”

Among the thousands attending dozens of CBCF panel discussions and other CBCF events were legislators, scholars, and activists working on education, economic development, public health, and civil and social justice issues.

In addition to formal CBCF meetings, nearly 100 private sector businesses and organizations hosted events at venues throughout the DC metro area. These events underscored the importance of the CBCF’s work and provided opportunities for CBCF attendees to continue their discussions beyond the formal CBCF meetings.    

DC Justice Lab, one of the premier organizations in DC working on reform of the criminal legal system, hosted a “mixer” at The Point restaurant. Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended. 

Attorney Patrice Amandla Sulton, DC Justice Lab founder and executive director, briefly addressed the crowd. She thanked the board of directors, staff, and donors for their generous contributions of time, money, and other resources to help DC reimagine how best to ensure community safety.

Sulton also introduced DC Justice Fellows Jessa Royer (Howard University Law School) and Kenya Whitaker (University of the District of Columbia Law School). Royer and Whitaker expressed their excitement about joining DC Justice Lab and working on the criminal legal reform and other policy positions it is advancing.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

CBCF 52nd Annual Legislative Conference

By Jackson Advocate News Service
October 9, 2023