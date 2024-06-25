Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto offers new therapy for heart failure patients

JANS – Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto recently began offering cardiac contractibility modulation therapy, recommended for class III heart failure patients who remain symptomatic despite following recommended medical directions and medications.

CCM therapy delivers precisely timed electrical pulses through an implanted Optimizer device to improve the heart’s contraction resulting in heart failure symptom improvement in 81% of patients.

“We are excited to offer a new option to heart failure patients who may have had little hope for improved heart health in DeSoto County,” said Brian Hogan, administrator and chief executive officer for Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto. “Through this procedure, patients experience a better quality of life, have renewed energy, and can resume their normal routines.”

The Optimizer system is implanted under the skin of the upper chest during a minimally invasive procedure that requires little recovery time. The device is expected to provide CCM therapy for up to 20 years.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto is a 339-bed hospital that offers diagnostic, surgical and rehabilitation services, as well as open-heart surgery and a number of other cardiovascular services. The hospital completed a $19 million emergency department expansion and renovation project in 2018 that added 20,000 square feet to the facility. An 87,000-square-foot, $55 million physician office building opened on the hospital campus in July 2022. The hospital was recognized by Premier Inc. with the 2021 Premier QUEST Hero Award, U.S. News & World Report as a high-performing hospital in 2024, and the American Heart Association for cardiac and stroke care. For more information, call 662-772-4000 or visit desoto.baptistonline.org.