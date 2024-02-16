Atmos claims most gas disruptions caused by third party digging

Jackson natural gas supplier Atmos Energy claimed that recent house explosions and fires in

southeast Jackson may have resulted from the digging or ground probes of other companies or

utility agencies that failed to notify the proper authorities or Atmos of their disruptions.

The problem of mysterious home explosions and resulting fires in most cases is a much

larger problem statewide than anyone has suspected until recently.



In a town hall meeting Tuesday at Greater Mount Olive MB Church on Raymond Road,

Ward 4 City Councilman Brian Grizzell joined Atmos Energy Vice President Bobby Morgan and

Central District Public Service Commissioner DeKeither Stamps in an attempt to explain why

investigations of these and similar explosions are now underway across the state rather than in

Jackson alone.

Central Public Service Commissioner DeKeither Stamps, left, and Ward 4 Councilman Brian

Grizell



Two home explosions in late January, one that ended in the death of 82-year-old Clara

Barbour on Bristol Blvd., and the other, on January 27, at an abandoned house on Shalimar

Avenue, raised public concerns over the possible disruption of gas pipelines

One of the survivors of the Bristol Blvd. tragedy said they smelled gas before the fire broke

out. Fire investigators reported early on that gas may have been a factor in the explosion. Atmos

Energy arrived early on the scene to cut off the gas line.



Stamps said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a number of

similar explosions in areas around the state.



“After that second house fire, the alarm bells started going off that this may be a bigger

problem than what we initially looked at,” Stamps said. “The National Transportation Safety

Board investigated the two Jackson house fires. We don’t know the direct cause yet, but we’re

going to investigate the issue and let the chips fall where they may.”



Having arrived from and investigation in Bolivar County earlier in the day, Stamps said

“This is not just a local problem. A crew that was installing broadband internet in Bolivar

County hit a gas line on Monday. We’ve got good people from all over the country working on

this issue.”



“As we look at this issue across the state, we see that this is not just a South Jackson

problem,” Stamps said. “I appreciate Atmos’ being responsive to getting that situation taken care

of.”



Atmos is in constant surveillance of the city’s gas lines, Stamps said. the company uses an

Advanced Mobile Leak Detector (AMLD)— “the sniffer.”



“It’s being deployed all over the state and what it does is it goes down your street at night

and it can detect presence of natural gas,” he said. “It’s so sensitive that it can tell if your pilot

light is out on your hot water heater, just by driving down the street. That’s happened a few

times. Whenever the alarm goes off, they get out, knock on somebody’s door and.”

All of ward 4 and most of Jackson has been surveyed for possible gas explosions, Stamps

said. And they’re ;moving beyond Jackson at this point. The areas that need to be worked on

have been identified.

ATMOS INVESTMENT



Atmos Energy public affairs Vice President Bobby Morgan, a native of Jackson, said his

company has a longstanding policy of placing the safety of the people of Jackson as their top

concern.



“You don’t have to worry about Atmos Energy,” Morgan said. “We’ve been doing work in

this community for many years. Third party contractors are a real problem. They’re the biggest

threat to the investment we make in our infrastructure in the ground. Third party damage is the biggest investment of all. That’s why the commissioner was in the Delta earlier today. A third

party contractor, someone not associated with Atmos Energy, damaged our line.



“I want everyone here to know that you should take a great deal of satisfaction in knowing

that whether it’s AMLD, or whether it’s our current technician, we use state of the art equipment

and technology,” Morgan said. “We’re doing the best we can for everyone here.”



Hours after the second incident, Atmos marshalled its resources from the 8 states and

brought 130 additional personnel to Jackson to monitor its system and to undertake accelerated

infrastructure repair, Morgan said.



“This is nothing new that we’re doing,” he said. “We’ve done infrastructure replacement

programs in Jackson going back through the years. In the last five years, we’ve donated $400

million to the area, with $150 million of that for Jackson.”



“We’re not just digging up a lot of stuff and not fixing the problem, “Morgan said.

“Atmos is monitoring and surveying from South Jackson to the rest of the City.”



“During the surveying, if a problem is found, Atmos notifies the homeowner immediately

and if a large plume shows up on the driver’s screen, they’ll call in one of the technicians,

who’ll knock on your door and tell you what the problem is.



“We go out and investigate each and every one of those indications that the AMLD car

identified. It could be anything with a methane content. We identify it and if it’s something the

city should be taking care of, we notify the city.”

POTHOLE PROBLEMS



Atmos should not be blamed for the many potholes and annoying patchwork found on so

many of Jackson’s streets, a senior company official spokesman.



“We rarely dig holes in the street,” Atmos Southern Region Vice President Roy Moss

said., “There are some cases when our main service is in the street. Bu typically, our main

services are backup curb. But when we do have to dig in the streets to go down and do our work,

we’re going to put down temporary rock and fill. Those locations are identified, recorded. And

we send people back to make permanent repairs.”



Before Atmos begins repair of any of its projects, company crews identify all of the utilities

in the area by using soft-digging techniques, Moss said. It’s called “daylighting” because the

workmen can see the other utilities’ infrastructure before they begin work on their own. The

Atmos damage rate compared to other utilities is relatively low, he said.



Grizzell advised the group of 30 present to note the location of a pothole and to report it to

the 311 telephone service as soon as possible.



“The number-one rule,” he says, “if you see a pothole, report it. Call 311. I say that because

if a driver hits a pothole and calls Risk Management and If the pothole was not previously

recorded, the city is not liable. That’s true for any municipality. No matter what you do, report

those potholes.



“If you or someone else damages their car on that pothole, the city will take care of it,” he

said. “But we’re seeing far too often that people are not reporting the pothole, and then they hit it

and there’s nothing the city’s willing to do because the city is not liable. If you want to take a

picture of it, you can do that. And give the nearest intersection. Just make sure that you’re

recording these potholes, because if you hit one and it’s not recorded, the city’s not going to

pay.”