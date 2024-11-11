American Red Cross partnering with community leaders to increase blood donations

JANS – On November 12, 13, and 14, the American Red Cross will team up with partners like the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Mississippi Sickle Cell Association, Jackson Public High Schools, and others, to host an inaugural event focusing on addressing the ongoing need for blood donations from all eligible donors to help patients who depend on matching blood types for successful treatments including those living with sickle cell disease, a condition disproportionately affecting African American communities.

The Red Cross urges residents to take part in this historic event and contribute to the health of their community. Drive details:

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Provine High School, 2400 Robinson St., Jackson, 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Holmes Community College, Classroom 105, 412 W. Ridgeland Ave., Ridgeland, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Forest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Rd., Jackson, 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Millsaps College (sponsored by the National Pan-Hellenic Council), 1701 N State St., Jackson, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Lanier High School, 833 Maple St., Jackson, 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13

Tougaloo College at Warren Hall, 500 W County Line Rd., Jackson, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Holmes Community College – Classroom 105, 412 W. Ridgeland Ave, Ridgeland, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Mt. Nebo, 1245 Tunica St., Jackson, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Callaway High School, 601 Beasley Rd., Jackson, 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

MS Sickle Cell Foundation at the Jackson Medical Mall, 350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave., Jackson, 1:00 AM – 6 PM

Thursday, Nov. 14

Jim Hill High School, 2185 Coach Fred Harris St., Jackson, 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Jackson State University in Student Center at Ballroom B, 1400 John R. Lynch St., Jackson, 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Murrah High School, 1400 Murrah Dr, Jackson, 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

“This is a critical opportunity for our beloved Jackson community to come together and make a tangible difference in the lives of so many,” said Executive Director, Tamica Smith-Jeuitt of Southwest Mississippi Chapter, Alabama and Mississippi Region. “We hope to see an overwhelming show of support from organizations, local leaders, and individuals, helping us ensure that patients in need have the blood they rely on.”

To say thanks for giving, all who come to give Nov. 1-17 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, a t-shirt, and a chance to win one (1) pair of tickets to a New Orleans’ Saints home game generously provided by media partner, Fox 40 WDBD. PLUS, automatic entry for a chance to win a $7,000 gift card. There will be two lucky winners! See details at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.

HOW TO HELP:

One donation can save multiple lives. Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment in advance, but walk-ins are also welcome. Remember to bring a photo ID, and if possible, encourage a friend or family member to donate as well.

To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.