Aisha Nyandoro tapped to speak at TEDWomen 2023

JANS – Aisha Nyandoro, CEO, Springboard to Opportunities, a family support organization located in Jackson, MS, will travel to Atlanta, GA next week to participate in TEDWomen 2023. “I will have the opportunity to share our work and the stories of our families on this international stage. I am honored to get to share this space with 40+ other people all working to reset, rethink, and collectively imagine new pathways toward a more equitable future. I will be asking if we can be brave enough to reimagine wealth, and I hope we’ll all come out of that space believing we can,” said Nyandoro, who’s regarded as the poverty disrupter.

Springboard also announced it will kick off its 5th cohort of The Magnolia Mother’s Trust (MMT) this month. The financial support program provides a guaranteed $1,000 per month for 12 months with no strings attached to participants.

“Over the past several months, we took some time to really analyze the data and feedback we have received from past cohort members and evaluations. Our commitment to being radically resident-driven means we never stop growing and never stop learning alongside our families. As their needs shift, our responses must shift too,” stated Nyandoro.

This year’s cohort is the largest yet with over 100 mothers. The program will continue to include $1,000 deposits in 529 Children’s Savings Accounts, opportunities for community building, goal-setting support, and new elements to help make the program even stronger.

“For example, we have seen the importance of mental health and self-care support, like we offered through our MISS Program, and how the strengths of that program complemented the strengths of MMT. In response, we’ll be integrating the MISS Program into MMT for interested participants.

“We also heard families ask for more ways to build savings and education around wealth building. So we’ve created a built-in savings option that moms can opt-into and have increased our support around the 529 investment accounts and education on other wealth-building products.”

According to Nyandoro, the Magnolia Mother’s Trust has always been about reimagining what is possible. “What’s possible when we give families cash? What’s possible when we trust families to make the best decisions for their own lives? What’s possible when we stop believing the way things have always been is the way things always have to be?

“Through the program itself we model what’s possible when we’re responsive to family voice and willing to try bold new ideas.”