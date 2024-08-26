SUBSCRIBE NOW

2024 Congressional App Challenge

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

JANS – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson is inviting participants to join the annual 2024 Congressional App Challenge. Students who attend middle or high schools in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District are eligible to participate.

The Congressional App Challenge is a competition aimed at getting students interested in computer science and coding. This nationwide effort allows students to compete against their peers by creating an application (also known as an “app”) for desktop/PC, web, tablet, mobile, Raspberry Pi, or other devices. Students may use any programming language, such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, or “block code.”

The winning App will go on display in the U.S. Capitol and on the Congressional App Challenge website for one year, alongside other winners from across the nation.

The competition deadline is October 24th, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET. 

For more information, visit the website at CongressionalAppChallenge.us or email StudentSupport@CongressionalAppChallenge.us or call 202-225-5876.

