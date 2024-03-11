2024-2025 Student Ambassador Program application available

JANS – Secretary of State Michael Watson and the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office is seeking high school seniors with a passion for leadership and state government to apply for the agency’s 2024-2025 Student Ambassador Program. The program aims to increase voter education and registration among youth and encourages students to engage in Mississippi civics.

“Our Student Ambassador Program remains one of the most rewarding and impactful programs we have instituted since taking office. While it serves as an opportunity for students to cultivate affinity for public service and expand leadership skills, more importantly, it provides us an opportunity to invest in and mentor the next generation of Mississippi leaders,” said Secretary Michael Watson.

Components of the program include:

• A fall summit in Jackson focused on the state’s elections process;

• A spring summit in Jackson focused on the state’s legislative process;

• Two regional summits (location TBD); and

• Monthly virtual trainings and educational sessions with Secretary Watson, Secretary of State representatives, and various government officials.

To be considered for the SOS Student Ambassador Program, students must meet the following criteria:

• High school senior during the 2024-2025 academic year;

• Grade Point Average of 3.0 or above;

• Proven satisfactory behavioral conduct; and

• Strong interest in state government and service.

The deadline to submit an application is March 31, 2024. Applications must be completed online at https://www.sos.ms.gov. For questions, email ExternalAffairs@sos.ms.gov or call (601) 359-6383.