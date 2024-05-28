WFP discusses economic development 

JANS – Women for Progress of Mississippi, Inc. hosted the conversation Empowering Growth: Women Leading Economic Development in celebration of Jackson Economic Development Week (May 6-10). The event, held at Char restaurant, focused on highlighting the significant contributions of women in the field of economic development. The inclusive conversation showcased successful women leaders and provided a platform for discussing the challenges, opportunities, and strategies for promoting gender equality and empowering women in the economic sphere.

“We are all about awareness and that means identifying those individuals that are representative of productive leadership throughout the state of Mississippi,” said Willie Jones, president of Women for Progress of Mississippi, Inc. “The audience learned that economic development takes a holistic approach and runs the gamut from education to financial literacy. It’s very important that we understand that it takes a village, and this event was a valuable opportunity for networking, sharing insights, and inspiring positive change.”

Panelists for the event included Rosa M. Beckett, chief executive officer of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority; Lauren Gurtowski, a certified economic development specialist with Entergy Mississippi; Dr. Kimberly Hilliard, an expert in comprehensive planning practices, community revitalization, and historic preservation; Regina Todd, assistant director for Rankin First Economic Development Authority; and Attorney Regina Quinn May of the May Law Firm, specializing in real estate development and economic development.

“Convening a discussion with these brilliant women helped to give a broad perspective on what it takes to move the needle to not only attract business in the capital city and surrounding counties but also what it takes to retain them,” says Jones. “We look forward to continued business and community engagement on similar discussions of empowerment through leadership.”

The City of Jackson holds its annual Economic Development Week to promote economic development in the Capital City and includes a series workshops, seminars, and interactive activities aimed at empowering innovation that moves the city’s economy forward.