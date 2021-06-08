Vote your Voice! Municipal general elections are today

Today, June 8 is the general election for statewide municipal seats.

Jackson Mayoral Race

In Jackson, Incumbent and Democratic candidate Mayor Chokwe Lumumba faces one Republican candidate and 3 Independent candidates.

Jason Wells won the Republican primary in April and Shafeqah “BigMama” Lodree, Charlotte Reeves and Les Tannehill are running as Independent candidates.

Jackson City Council Races

Ward 3 City Councilman Kenneth I. Stokes will face off against Independent candidate Patricia Williams.

Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks faces off against Republican candidate Zidkejah Wilks.

Ward 7 City Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay faces off against Bryan Keller, a Libertarian candidate.

Wards 1 (Ashby Foote), 2 (Angelique Lee), 4 (Brian Grizzell), and 5 (Vernon Hartley) candidates are running unopposed in the general election.

The Jackson Advocate endorses:

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba

Councilman Kenneth Stokes

Councilman Aaron Banks

Roshunda Harris-Allen, who would become the first Black woman Alderman-At-Large in Byram if elected.

Jackson precinct changes:

Ward 3

Precinct 12 (Bonner Institutional Church) located at 3032 Bishop Avenue

Precinct 50 (St. Luther Church) located at 1040 Banks Street

Ward 4

Precinct #24 (formally French Elementary School) voting will now be conducted at George Kurt’s Fieldhouse Gymnasium located at 125 Gymnasium Drive, Jackson, MS

Precinct #90 (formally Woodville Elementary School) voting will now be conducted at Christ Tabernacle Church located at 1201 Cooper Road

Ward 5

Precinct #89 (formerly located inside the Metrocenter Mall) voting will now be conducted at Greater Mount Bethel Church located at 4125 Robinson Road

Precinct #54 (Hardy Middle School) voting will be conducted at JPS Career Development Center located at 2703 1stAvenue

Ward 6

Precinct #96 (formerly Miracle Temple Evangelistic Church) 418 Lakeshore Drive voting will now be conducted at Fire Station #22 located at 1590 Lakeshore Drive

Precinct #94 (formerly located at Higher Ground Family Worship) 3520 Forest Hill Road voting will now be conducted at Willowood Community Center located at 229 Lake Cove Drive

No changes have been made to Ward 2 or Ward 7 . These voting precincts will remain the same.

Polls are open now until 7:00 p.m. and the city of Jackson is still under a mask mandate.