Vice President Harris Secures Enough Delegates to Become Democratic Nominee for President

Vice President Kamala Harris received the support of the majority of Democratic National Convention delegates, making her the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

After unifying the party and generating unprecedented enthusiasm from across the broad and diverse coalition that sent her and President Biden to the White House, Vice President Harris secured the support of the majority of Democratic National Convention delegates in a vote that began yesterday. In a critical election year with sky-high stakes, this moment is historic for the Democratic Party and the country.

Today’s milestone comes on the heels of a groundbreaking $310 million July fundraising haul – the best grassroots fundraising month in presidential history, with two-thirds coming from first-time donors.

In declaring her candidacy, Vice President Harris stated, “It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win.” As of this afternoon, she is poised to do just that. To mark this historic moment, Vice President Harris delivered remarks to supporters virtually this afternoon. You can watch her remarks HERE.

Vice President Harris: “I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States… The tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and staff has been pivotal in making this moment possible. And your dedication cannot be overstated…

“We believe in the promise of America: the promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice – not just for some, but for all. And, ultimately, in this election – you all have heard me say many times – we each face the question: What kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate? And the beauty of our democracy is we each, every one of us, has the power to answer that question. And that is why I say, and know, the power is with the people.

“So here’s the bottom line, I say to all the friends on the call: We are going to win this election. And it is going to take all of us, whether it is making calls, connecting with our communities, engaging online, or even talking with people where we go every day, whether it be to the grocery store or our church. We are going to talk with people about the fact that we are all in this together, and we stand together. And so, let’s let folks know that our campaign is about the future. And it’s about an expansion of rights and freedoms, and for the opportunity of everyone to not just get by, but to get ahead.

“November 5th is 95 days away… It’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to get this done. And, as your future president, I know we are up to this fight. And when we fight, everyone will say in unison, we win.”