UNCF impact report highlights Tougaloo College’s remarkable $50.5 million economic contribution and opportunities for partnership

JANS – Tougaloo College is making a profound economic impact in Mississippi, generating $50.5 million annually, according to a new report from the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The report highlights the vital role Tougaloo College plays in the local and regional economies, underscoring its value not only as an academic institution but as a significant contributor to economic growth and workforce development.

The report, which measures the broader economic influence of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), showcases how Tougaloo’s investments in education, employment, and community initiatives fuel local economies. For every dollar spent by the college and its students, $1.54 is generated in economic activity across the region.

Economic Powerhouse and Job Creator

Tougaloo College supports 590 jobs in the local community, with 345 on-campus and 245 off-campus positions. The report shows that each job created on campus spurs an additional 0.7 jobs in the public and private sectors, driving employment well beyond the campus borders. For every $1 million spent by the college, 18 new jobs are created, making Tougaloo a key player in job creation throughout the region.

Lifetime Earnings Boost for Graduates

Beyond immediate economic contributions, the long-term impact of a Tougaloo education is also clear. Graduates from the Class of 2021 are projected to earn a combined $387.4 million in lifetime earnings – a 79% increase compared to those without college degrees. On an individual level, Tougaloo graduates can expect to earn an additional $1.25 million over their careers thanks to the skills and credentials gained through their education.

Opportunities for Investment and Partnership

As a crucial institution in Mississippi’s HBCU network, Tougaloo stands out for its economic and social contributions. The UNCF report shows that Mississippi’s HBCUs collectively generate $695.3 million in economic impact and support approximately 6,988 jobs across the state. Tougaloo College, with its rich history and transformative role in education and economic development, offers a unique opportunity for donors and corporate partners to make a lasting impact.

With its demonstrated ability to create jobs, uplift communities, and empower graduates to achieve greater economic success, Tougaloo is well-positioned for those looking to invest in a high-impact institution that delivers real, measurable results.