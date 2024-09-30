The Role of Politics in African American Communities of Faith

By Debra Manning Burks

JA Guest Writer

“In times like these we’ll need a Savior

In times like these, Lord, we’ll need a friend.”

These words from Ruth Caye Jones, famously sung by Mahalia Jackson in 1963, still strike a chord in the heart of many within the African American community.

The song’s message of holding onto faith and finding strength in tough times continues to offer comfort and a sense of hope, especially today.

Currently, political and faith leaders agree the African American community is grappling with significant challenges impacting both spirit and mind.

State Senator John Horhn (District 26) reflects on this pressing issue, saying, “The Black community is in a spiritual and mental health crisis…we are so downtrodden and demoralized by the fact that everyone around us seems to be doing better.”

As he sees it, “Religious fervor in our community is probably, in my opinion, more fragmented now.”

As Horhn watches the nation prepare for upcoming elections in less than two months, he believes some are looking the other way when it comes to ethics, virtue, and character as being principles for which to vote. “I think it’s a very bothersome and troubling moment our country is experiencing right now.”

Eddie Fair, Hinds County tax collector, directs his attention to the City of Jackson. “Jackson is suffering right now because of the people we have put into government. You see them doing all kinds of things…we need sound leadership. Getting the right people elected is key.”

Fair commends those religious leaders allowing political discourse in their spaces, but thinks some are neglecting their responsibility when they do not.

Jackson’s faith communities are characterized by a rich diversity of theological and denominational backgrounds. Despite these differences, these communities share a common history of using spiritual guidance to counter feelings of powerlessness.

Dr. Jerry Young, senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, reflects on this history: “In terms of churches as far back as the 1700’s, the African American church was primarily the place where the people had some sense of freedom and where they were in control.”

He describes today’s role of politics in the religious community this way: “It’s a subject that is without doubt pivotal to what’s happening in our community. Without exception, the church has been integral in terms of civil rights, voting rights, and you name it.”

Dr. Young points to the many civil rights leaders coming from a church background to link faith with activism. In his opinion, “Much of what is happening in this country is because the church has abandoned its role.”

The perception of powerlessness among African Americans is not new. The Barna Research Group found that in 1961, 61% of Black adults felt powerless in politics; today, that number has risen to 73%.

Many of the Baptist churches grew out of protest to slavery and the white interpretation of theology that kept persons of African American descent as second-class citizens. Likewise, some Methodist and Church of God in Christ denominations emerged in response to racial oppression.

Does Today’s Black Church Have a Role in Politics?

Contemporary attitudes of mixing politics and faith vary. Some consider it a way to find answers to spiritual, political, or theological issues. Others warn against getting out too far in political activism that blurs doctrinal teachings.

Rev. Sharma D. Lewis, the first African American female bishop of the Mississippi Annual Conference (United Methodist Church) is emphatic. “I will definitely say yes. The Black church has always been the prophetic voice for the Black community and continues to be that and needs to be that now more than ever.”

Rev. Lewis believes church influence is multifaceted. “I think the greatest thing that happens in our pulpits is as a platform where we gather on a Sunday and we can not only preach and teach, but also be an example for our community on how to handle issues of advocacy.”

Rev. Reginald M. Buckley, senior pastor of Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and president of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi (GMBSC), shares the view that faith must inspire action. He says: “Our Christian faith necessarily calls for a witness in social matters that impact the human condition. We are to highlight them, bring attention to them, and advocate for those who are the lost, the least, the left behind.”

He instituted a social witness ministry at Cade Chapel 13 years ago to do just that.

“We’re not to be quiet on issues that impact the human condition.”

Other leaders, including Vicar Andy Andrews of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church of the Ascension, describes a starting point model for congregations to become influential in improving the community.

One way is to encourage healthy dialogue on issues like racial healing or human sexuality which he describes as “knee-jerk issues that are so divisive.”

“As a Christian, I call it seeing the image of God or the Christ who loves inside all of us…the dignity I feel is inherent in all of us.”

Similarly, Rev. Timothy Thompson, assistant to the Bishop of the Mississippi Annual Conference (The United Methodist Church), stresses how the church can help. “We strive to help members see there’s no disconnect between Christian principles and the life they live in the community….It helps to make a bridge of the Bible to the community.”

Rev. Thompson thinks a key thrust of the Black church in the 20th and 21st century has been to build coalitions to address societal issues. As an advocate for justice, Rev. Thompson reminds people to use their faith to influence the political landscape.

“We need to be cognizant that God is holding us responsible to walk in that role.”

As collaborative efforts are presented as key to the intersection of church and politics in Jackson, Imam Ameen Abdur-Rashied, leader of Masjid Muhammad, says: “We have discussion on politics. They’re not included in our sermons called Khutbah. Our sermons usually deal with areas of uplift that are personal as well as for the community. We do believe in community responsibility.”

Imam Abdur-Rashied believes in the Beloved Community and works toward racial reconciliation, healing and justice. A native of Jackson, Imam Abdur-Rashied has noticed change in the city’s culture since he became Imam 14 years ago. “You can see people looking forward to improving their lives. Some people have not bought into the American dream or simply bought into the idea of improving their condition. People are demoralized.”

Rev. Cynthia Ashford Cross, serving at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, stresses the importance of political awareness and action to her congregants. She explains: “The same folks in the pews are the same ones going to the polls…It’s impossible for Methodists not to be concerned with social justice…The only way we can impact what is done to us on the level of the city, the county, the state, and federal is for us to be more informed on the issues before us.”

Rev. Cross is passionate about her role to care for her congregation “spiritually, physically, emotionally, and politically.” That’s why she tells her people, “Don’t turn a blind eye to the news.”

Rev. Curtis Pittman, of Hanging Moss Church of Christ, is intentional in his sermons about helping his congregation discern “truth and error.”

He emphasizes that God made humans free moral agents who are responsible for their decisions, even in the political realm. He enthusiastically adopted a mantra coming out of a recent political convention urging his members “to do something” and make informed choices.

Rev. Pittman scoffs at the “whatever will be, will be” attitude in order to make good voting choices during times like these. As he puts it to his congregants, “We’re not going back.”

Bishop Dorothy Sanders Wells, of the Mississippi Episcopal Diocese, says about political involvement, “Everybody has to pray and seek God’s guidance about how God is allowing them to respond to the things happening in the world.”

She recently assumed duties in July as the first African America female bishop of the Mississippi Episcopal Diocese. Bishop Wells is frank when she leans into sharing the hard truth with people about their Christian responsibility, saying: “I think the church should be activist, but not in the way people have thought. We should be concerned that there are hungry people. We should be concerned that there are homeless people. We should be concerned about our education systems and the children who may be failed by our educational systems. Church people should be concerned about all of those things.”

Bishop Wells’ impassioned tone speaks volumes about the seriousness of her conviction. She contends that “we should be asking ourselves as people of faith ‘What is God calling us to do in response’?”

After surveying the political climate today, Bishop Wells warns: “I think we see at this point in time that if we’re placing all of our confidence in legislative processes, those processes are not guided by the same principles that we who claim to be Christians are guided by. So, if we place all our confidence in these processes, we’re probably going to be disappointed.”

As pastors, congregations, civic leaders, politicians, and all sectors of the community count the days until the November elections, one thing remains clear: the community which is represented by many faith alignments, as well as those claiming no religious affiliation, is working action plans.

From promoting voter education to engaging in direct action, the message from these religious leaders is clear: the faith community must step up to address the pressing issues of our time, just as it has in the past. By doing so, they believe they can help guide their communities toward a future where justice, equity, and compassion are not just ideals, but lived realities.