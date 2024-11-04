SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Roll 2 The Polls’

JANS – Mississippi MOVE is gearing up for its regular “Roll2ThePolls” polling precinct ride share service for Mississippi voters, happening this Election Day, November 5th. 

The “Roll2ThePolls” rideshare service is available to Mississippians who are registered voters and wish to participate in November’s national election. 

There is no cost for this service, and it is available regardless of demographics or any party affiliation.

Booking for these services is available now, with a growing number of locations in Mississippi covered. Simply leave a voicemail at 662-205-6683 or use the booking utility that is available at www.msmove org.

If you are interested in being a driver/navigator TEAM in your community, fill out the volunteer form at www.msmove.org.

“As a stakeholder organization, Mississippi MOVE is passionate about civic advocacy, and that includes engagement, education, and empowerment,” states Sabir Abdul-Haqq, MOVE Communications & Pine Belt Field Organizer. 

