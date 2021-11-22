Remember, lest we forget Marvin Hogan

Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done. (Proverbs 19:17)

The birth of Marvin Hogan to Nina Murphy Hogan and Willie Hogan in Waynesboro, Mississippi on August 29, 1938 blessed their lives and stirred the elements of the universe. There was a knowing that a quiet thunder was un folding that would be a force for fundamental changes in the lives of many people who were yet unborn. The dash be tween his birth and his transi tioning to his eternal home on November 6, 2021 was filled with impactful, relevant moments.

Growing up in a Christian home, faith was central to how he lived his life. He joined Saint Luke Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Mississippi as a young child and remained active until he moved away for college. When he moved to Jackson, Mississippi, he joined Mt. Helm Baptist Church and served as a deacon under the leadership of Dr. T. B. Brown. He later joined Koinonia Baptist Church in Clinton, Mississippi and served as a deacon under the leadership of Reverend Walter Bowie. After the passing of Reverend Bowie, Marvin rejoined Mt. Helm under the leadership of Dr. C. J. Rhodes and remained an active member, connecting virtually during the pandemic until his passing.

As the son of a school teacher, education was always an important part of Marvin’s personal growth and develop ment. He received his elemen tary and secondary educa tion in the public schools of Wayne County, Mississippi and earned his high school di ploma from Riverview High School. He began his college education at Tougaloo College with the support of a football scholarship and during his first year, the college’s foot ball program was discontinscholarship aid, the cost of college was beyond Marvin’s reach and he trans ferred to Rust College where he completed his undergradu ate education. He later studied management at Texas Tech University and completed his graduate education at UCLA’s John E. Anderson School of Management.

He began his professional career as a history teacher and head football coach at Rosa Scott under the tutelage of Dr. H. T. Drake who was the principal at the time. After several years he joined the teaching and coaching staff at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi. It was during this phase of his work that his father summoned him to Jackson, Mississippi to help establish what is now Friends of Children of Mississippi, Inc. (FCM). He accepted and stepped into his tory, as he embraced his pro fessional calling. He served as the CEO/Executive Director for 53 years before he retired on March 31, 2020, and de veloped FCM into an award winning program with unparional recognition. This was his defining moment as he began his lifelong commitment to obliterating generational poverty through education and compassionate partnerships with families and community. Throughout his career, he used his positional ladder of influence to stimulate growth in minority businesses by opening doors of opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs. And in 1994, he established the Self Sufficiency/Empowerment and se Development Project and assisted in developing nearly 300 small businesses in the 15 counties in which FCM operated. His visionary leadership guided FCM to become a Small Business Administration Non Profit Micro-Loan Intermediary Leader for the State of Mississippi.

Marvin Hogan was a sports enthusiast. After his coach ing career ended, he became a football and basketball referee with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) and South Western Athletic

Conference (SWAC). This was an advocation he enjoyed for thirty years or more. He ap proached his role as a referee with a sense of commitment, discipline, accountability, ci vility, and control while on the court. Among his greatest re wards as a supervising official and referee was the opportu nity to bring other individu als into this arena which had not been open historically to African Americans or women.

As much as Marvin loved his vocational and advoca tional work, he also loved his family and found joy and fulfilment spending at-home time with his immediate fam ily. He was a supportive hus band, a hands-on father, and loving grandfather. As well, he was an involved and sup portive uncle to his nieces and nephews. His professional and personal values were in align ment because he allowed God to order his steps.

Marvin Hogan accepted people as they were, allowed them to be what they wanted to be, assisted them in being the best they can be, and encouraged them to cast aside doubts and accept success and empowerment which were within their reach.

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 7:03 a.m., sur rounded by his beloved fam ily, the country boy from Waynesboro, Mississippi (as he described himself), who only wanted to make a dif ference in the lives of chil dren and families, accepted his highest calling and is now walking around Heaven in the presence of our Lord.

His father, mother, and three brothers preceded him in death. Missing his earthly presence and gratefully cherishing the joy of memories they made together are his wife of 50 years, Beverly Wade Hogan; their two sons, Maurice DeShay Hogan and Marcellus Wade Hogan and his wife, Latoya; eight grandchildren, Marsei DeShay Hogan, Emani DeShay Hogan, Liyah Marcella Hogan, Laila Young, Tai Micah Hogan, London Paige Hogan, Messiah Hogan, and Maverick Hogan; one great grandson, Semar DeShay Hogan; one brother, Clarence Hogan and his wife Mary; three additional sisters-in-law, Shirley Hogan, Effie Wade Washington, and Florene Wade; two brothers in-law, W.D. Wade and Johnny Crisler; one god-daughter, Sylvia Lyna Turner; one god son, Ron McNair and his wife Tammy; several nieces and nephews; and legions of friends across the globe.

In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. (Matthew 5:16)

With profound sorrow, I learned of the death of Dr. Marvin Hogan, the hus band of Tougaloo College President Emerita Dr. Beverly W. Hogan, who died peacefully on Saturday morning, November 6, 2021. Dr. Hogan was the vi sionary behind the Children of Mississippi Incorporated Head Start/Early Head Start Association in Jackson, Mississippi, which he pas sionately led for more than five decades. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the Hogan family and Tougaloo community. “God is our merciful Father and the source of all com fort. He comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort others.” (2 Corinthians 1:4)

– Dr. Carmen J. Walters Tougaloo College President

It is with a heavy heart that I extend condolences during the passing of my beloved uncle, Dr. Marvin Hogan. Uncle Marvin served as the Executive Director of Friends of Children of Mississippi for 53 years. He will always be remembered as a pioneer of Head Start in America and a champion for healthy families.

– Marshand Crisler

A masterful performance in the life of this servant leader. This is the profile that registers in my heart. Over five decades of service to children and their educational development makes Marvin the model for each of us to follow. We shall marvel at his journey through life which is a testament for every man on this planet. Holding fast to those things which will make a lasting difference in those who are the ‘least among us’. Marvin Hogan displaced a hard life to follow; however, he left the footprints in the sand, and, we shall use that roadmap to ascend to unimaginable heights as we continue his legacy.

– Leroy Walker

Marvin was as much an advocate for workforce development and entre preneurship as he was an ally in the fight against in equities in formal educa tion. He was truly a friend to all. I’ll always appreciate his preference to the term ‘assist’ rather than ‘help,’ noting people needed fun damental assistance to im prove their quality of life, not merely a helping hand.

Rest well, dear friend. – Alice Tisdale Perkins