Remember, lest we forget Marvin Hogan

Whoever is kind to the poor  lends to the Lord, and he will  reward them for what they  have done. (Proverbs 19:17) 

The birth of Marvin Hogan  to Nina Murphy Hogan and  Willie Hogan in Waynesboro,  Mississippi on August 29,  1938 blessed their lives and  stirred the elements of the universe. There was a knowing  that a quiet thunder was un folding that would be a force  for fundamental changes in  the lives of many people who  were yet unborn. The dash be tween his birth and his transi tioning to his eternal home on  November 6, 2021 was filled  with impactful, relevant moments.  

Growing up in a Christian  home, faith was central to how  he lived his life. He joined  Saint Luke Baptist Church in  Waynesboro, Mississippi as a  young child and remained active until he moved away for  college. When he moved to  Jackson, Mississippi, he joined  Mt. Helm Baptist Church and  served as a deacon under the  leadership of Dr. T. B. Brown.  He later joined Koinonia  Baptist Church in Clinton,  Mississippi and served as a  deacon under the leadership  of Reverend Walter Bowie.  After the passing of Reverend  Bowie, Marvin rejoined Mt.  Helm under the leadership of  Dr. C. J. Rhodes and remained  an active member, connecting  virtually during the pandemic  until his passing.   

As the son of a school  teacher, education was always  an important part of Marvin’s  personal growth and develop ment. He received his elemen tary and secondary educa tion in the public schools of  Wayne County, Mississippi  and earned his high school di ploma from Riverview High  School. He began his college  education at Tougaloo College  with the support of a football  scholarship and during his  first year, the college’s foot ball program was discontinscholarship aid,  the cost of college was beyond  Marvin’s reach and he trans ferred to Rust College where  he completed his undergradu ate education. He later studied  management at Texas Tech  University and completed his  graduate education at UCLA’s  John E. Anderson School of  Management.   

He began his professional  career as a history teacher and  head football coach at Rosa  Scott under the tutelage of  Dr. H. T. Drake who was the  principal at the time. After several years he joined the  teaching and coaching staff at  Coahoma Community College  in Clarksdale, Mississippi. It  was during this phase of his  work that his father summoned  him to Jackson, Mississippi  to help establish what is  now Friends of Children of  Mississippi, Inc. (FCM). He  accepted and stepped into his tory, as he embraced his pro fessional calling. He served as  the CEO/Executive Director  for 53 years before he retired  on March 31, 2020, and de veloped FCM into an award winning program with unparional recognition.  This was his defining  moment as he began his  lifelong commitment to  obliterating generational  poverty through education and  compassionate partnerships  with families and community.  Throughout his career, he  used his positional ladder  of influence to stimulate  growth in minority  businesses by opening doors  of opportunity for many  aspiring entrepreneurs. And in  1994, he established the Self  Sufficiency/Empowerment and se Development  Project and assisted in  developing nearly 300 small  businesses in the 15 counties  in which FCM operated. His  visionary leadership guided  FCM to become a Small  Business Administration Non Profit Micro-Loan Intermediary  Leader for the State of  Mississippi.       

Marvin Hogan was a sports  enthusiast. After his coach ing career ended, he became  a football and basketball  referee with the Gulf Coast  Athletic Conference (GCAC)  and South Western Athletic  

Conference (SWAC). This  was an advocation he enjoyed  for thirty years or more. He ap proached his role as a referee  with a sense of commitment,  discipline, accountability, ci vility, and control while on the  court. Among his greatest re wards as a supervising official  and referee was the opportu nity to bring other individu als into this arena which had  not been open historically to  African Americans or women.  

As much as Marvin loved  his vocational and advoca tional work, he also loved  his family and found joy and  fulfilment spending at-home  time with his immediate fam ily. He was a supportive hus band, a hands-on father, and  loving grandfather. As well,  he was an involved and sup portive uncle to his nieces and  nephews. His professional and  personal values were in align ment because he allowed God  to order his steps. 

Marvin Hogan accepted  people as they were, allowed  them to be what they wanted  to be, assisted them in being  the best they can be, and encouraged them to cast aside  doubts and accept success and  empowerment which were  within their reach.   

On Saturday, November  6, 2021, at 7:03 a.m., sur rounded by his beloved fam ily, the country boy from  Waynesboro, Mississippi (as  he described himself), who  only wanted to make a dif ference in the lives of chil dren and families, accepted  his highest calling and is now  walking around Heaven in the  presence of our Lord.  

His father, mother, and  three brothers preceded him  in death. Missing his earthly  presence and gratefully cherishing the joy of memories  they made together are his  wife of 50 years, Beverly  Wade Hogan; their two sons,  Maurice DeShay Hogan and  Marcellus Wade Hogan and  his wife, Latoya; eight grandchildren, Marsei DeShay  Hogan, Emani DeShay Hogan,  Liyah Marcella Hogan, Laila  Young, Tai Micah Hogan,  London Paige Hogan,  Messiah Hogan, and Maverick  Hogan; one great grandson,  Semar DeShay Hogan; one  brother, Clarence Hogan and  his wife Mary; three additional  sisters-in-law, Shirley Hogan,  Effie Wade Washington, and  Florene Wade; two brothers in-law, W.D. Wade and Johnny  Crisler; one god-daughter,  Sylvia Lyna Turner; one god son, Ron McNair and his  wife Tammy; several nieces  and nephews; and legions of  friends across the globe.  

In the same way, let your  light shine before others, that  they may see your good deeds  and glorify your Father in  heaven. (Matthew 5:16) 

With profound sorrow, I  learned of the death of Dr.  Marvin Hogan, the hus band of Tougaloo College  President Emerita Dr.  Beverly W. Hogan, who  died peacefully on Saturday  morning, November 6,  2021. Dr. Hogan was the vi sionary behind the Children  of Mississippi Incorporated  Head Start/Early Head  Start Association in Jackson,  Mississippi, which he pas sionately led for more than  five decades. We extend  our thoughts and prayers  to the Hogan family and  Tougaloo community. “God  is our merciful Father and  the source of all com fort. He comforts us in all  our troubles so that we  can comfort others.” (2  Corinthians 1:4)  

– Dr. Carmen J. Walters Tougaloo College President 

It is with a heavy heart that I  extend condolences during  the passing of my beloved  uncle, Dr. Marvin Hogan.  Uncle Marvin served as  the Executive Director  of Friends of Children of  Mississippi for 53 years. He  will always be remembered  as a pioneer of Head Start  in America and a champion  for healthy families. 

– Marshand Crisler 

A masterful performance  in the life of this servant  leader. This is the profile  that registers in my heart.  Over five decades of service to children and their  educational development  makes Marvin the model  for each of us to follow.  We shall marvel at his journey through life which is a  testament for every man  on this planet. Holding fast  to those things which will  make a lasting difference  in those who are the ‘least  among us’. Marvin Hogan  displaced a hard life to follow; however, he left the  footprints in the sand, and,  we shall use that roadmap  to ascend to unimaginable  heights as we continue his  legacy.  

– Leroy Walker 

Marvin was as much an  advocate for workforce  development and entre preneurship as he was an  ally in the fight against in equities in formal educa tion. He was truly a friend  to all. I’ll always appreciate  his preference to the term  ‘assist’ rather than ‘help,’  noting people needed fun damental assistance to im prove their quality of life,  not merely a helping hand.  

Rest well, dear friend. – Alice Tisdale Perkins 

By Jackson Advocate News Service
November 22, 2021