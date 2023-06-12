Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Mu Sigma Chapter announces its Spring 2023 membership achievements

JANS – Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. (PBS), Mu Sigma Alumni Chapter of Jackson, announced the achievements and recognitions of several of its members. The fraternity, whose motto is “Culture for Service and Service for Humanity,” seeks to attract progressive leaders from the community for its membership but also encourages its members to continue to strive for excellence.

The fraternity’s highlights for Spring 2023 include:

• Dr. Andrew Stokes, a behavioral health specialist with the State of Mississippi who earned his Doctorate in Community Care & Counseling from Liberty University;

• Dontavious Watkins, a quality analyst with Microsoft who earned the Master of Science in Human Resources Management from DeVry University;

• Eddie Payton, a philanthropist, coach, and former running back and kick returner for the NFL who received his 50 Year Golden Degree from Jackson State University;

• Dr. Alfred Smith, who earned his Doctorate in Educational Administration & Supervision from Jackson State University, was also recognized as “Teacher of the Year” by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Southern Region which covers Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and the Bahamas. TSgt. Smith, who is currently on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, was one of the ten teachers from the Jackson Public School District recognized by Ask for More Jackson for being an outstanding educator in 2022;

• Morgan Beard, who is a professional news photographer with Channel 16 – WAPT News, earned the Master of Science degree in Mass Communications from Jackson State University. Beard is also a 2023 Southwest Emmy Award nominee in the area of Morning News with 16 WAPT and in the area of Breaking News for his work with the “Senior Living Facility Residents Rescue from Flooding”;

• Darrion Hampton earned his Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Care Technology from Hinds Community College;

• Dr. John Neal, assistant coach for the Tougaloo Boys Basketball Team, coached their team to victory in the 2023 GCAC Conference Championship;

• Robert Tate, owner/operator of the World of Greekdom, received the PBS-Southern Region award for Bigger Better Business for his growth in entrepreneurship;

• Lorenzo Grimes, a principal at Raymond High School, received the 2023 PBS-Southern Region Award for Education for his growth and progress as a school administrator; and

• Synarus Green, who is the local chapter president, earned his designation as a licensed realtor and recently joined the Central Mississippi Association of Realtors. Green is the President/CEO of Green Consulting Group LLC and is also a candidate for the Mississippi Legislature – House District 72. Green received the PBS-State of Mississippi’s Leonard F. Morse Service Award as well as the PBS-Southern Region Social Action Award.