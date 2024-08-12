OPINION: THE BLACK EXPERIENCE: Burying the old, embracing the new

Have you ever just sat back and realized how fast time moves? As the end of the season draws near, I can vividly remember prepping for this time of the year by stockpiling bottled water and having long talks with my mother about dehydration. Conversations I thoroughly enjoy by the way.

Summer 2024 has been quite eventful for me so far. I won an award at the Essence festival down in New Orleans, and gained statewide recognition for my photography work with the Advocate. I also enjoyed another trip around the sun, and provided my younger sisters with sage advice as they enter their freshman year of college. I even experienced a minor setback that I thought I would never have to face again. I guess based upon my ethnicity and gender it was somehow inevitable.

Once apprehensive, I now embrace the many ebbs and flows of life. Realizing we aren’t really in control, while also learning valuable lessons throughout every situation.

One of my mentors shared a valuable piece of information when it came to dealing with one issue in particular. “It’s better to deal with past issues now that could potentially block future blessings.” Facing things head on with the confidence of knowing I will be better for it on the other side has me more grounded when things get unsteady.

With so many distractions nationally with the election, and here at home with crime and other ails, it’s easy to get caught up in the hysteria. Whenever I feel as if I’m on the brink of losing it, I remember that the Lord wouldn’t bring me to any obstacle I wouldn’t be able to surpass. Adopting this mindset has me better prepared for this next season of life. Whatever comes, I’ll be properly equipped.

Another thing that became very apparent to me recently is the importance of capitalizing on the little time we have. In an instant our circumstances can change and we could be living a life we never would have fathomed.

Having the ability to manifest things into this reality with prayer and hard work has me excited about what’s in store. The ones I love the most are near and my purpose is clear. I’m embracing the new and doing so without fear.

So my advice to any of you who are unsure of what lies ahead, remember to trust in the Lord. Remain humble during the highs and steadfast during the lows. Things aren’t as bad as they seem.