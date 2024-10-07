News in the making at JPS, JSU, and elsewhere 

There are always news stories bubbling near the top; they become the headlines without much need for additional development. There are others seeming to appear out of nowhere. Then there are stories that are anticipated, but without a defined, scheduled emergence date. Here are a few stories representing each type.

JACKSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Last year, the Jackson Public School District announced it was closing another group of schools. Among them were Wingfield High School and Shirley, Wells, and Obama Magnet elementary schools. At that time, we focused on those schools, suggesting the names of the Shirleys and Obama not be lost and that the name of Ida Wells be given prominence.

Our specific suggestion was that the combined high school of Wingfield and Forest Hill be named Aaron and Ollye Shirley High School. That would enable the two sets of students to feel and be on equal footing, while also preserving the names of the Shirleys on a school. A second suggestion was that the combined school of Ida Wells and Bailey retain the names of both Wells and Bailey. The third suggestion was that the combined Obama Elementary and Northwest Middle School be named Obama Elementary and Middle School. Considering all three suggestions, none of the prominent community heroes would lose their status; only geographical areas would be replaced.

After more than a year of remaining in the public arena, we decided to revive the suggestion. We have heard from an important source that the JPS board of trustees may favorably consider the idea at this time. It could be a news story in the making.

JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY

On the verge of its opening last summer, newly appointed president Dr. Marcus Thompson placed Faculty Senate President Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin on administrative leave, with a recommendation of termination. The process of providing a hearing on the matter has been delayed by changes in the composition of the faculty personnel committee, which is charged with holding the hearing.

Meanwhile, President Thompson has replaced the university provost, Dr. Alisa Mosley with his personal pick, Dr. Denise Jones Gregory. That may or may not influence the decision on Dr. McLin. It does, nevertheless, reflect an attempt to re-direct the university’s academic thrust.

If and when the faculty personnel committee completes its work, we can expect the news story to be one wherein McLin is exonerated or takes the matter to court. We anticipate the move before the JSU Homecoming Celebration.

CITY OF JACKSON

Since Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch sent a letter to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba demanding that he turn-over the deed to Smith-Wills Stadium and he, in turn, has indicated that he will take the matter to court instead, there is definitely a story in the making. Given the pace at which the courts move, however, this could take quite some time.

While the writer is not a lawyer and has not seen the arguments advanced by Fitch, it is clear that her effort is another attempt to weaken the city and its elected officials. As this story develops, it will be interesting to see how other city leaders and candidates respond to the Fitch attempt. It will also be more than interesting to see how the court responds.

Meanwhile, although we have raised the issue numerous times, on information and belief it appears the statue of Andrew Jackson might not be removed from City Hall anytime soon. It appears this task is not difficult nor expensive, but is more one of political timidity.

Stay tuned to the Jackson Advocate for these and other stories.