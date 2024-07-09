New area code 471 designated for northern/central Mississippi

JANS – On June 13, 2024, the Mississippi Public Service Commission approved a new area code to be assigned to the same area occupied by the 662 code. The new area code is 471.

According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), numbering resources for the 662 area code are anticipated to be exhausted by the third quarter of 2026.

Existing 662 customers will keep their current telephone numbers, but new customers, or requests for additional lines, may be assigned the new 471 area code once it’s activated. Customers will continue to use 10-digit dialing – the area code plus the seven-digit phone number – to make local calls.

The 471 area code will serve all of the Public Service Commission Northern District counties: Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Coahoma, Desoto, Grenada, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Marshall, Montgomery, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Webster, Winston, and Yalobusha counties.

In addition, the 471 area code will serve a large area of the Public Service Commission Central District including Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, parts of Kemper, Noxubee, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington, and Yazoo counties.

At this time, no changes need to be made by customers. Further updates will be announced as the implementation process begins in late 2025 or early 2026.