Nate Ruffin Scholarship Board celebrates educational excellence

JANS – On Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, the Nate Ruffin Scholarship Board hosted its annual gala at the Two Mississippi Museums. The event was a celebration of the vision and dedication to post-secondary educational attainment that Sharon Ruffin continues to support in memory of her late husband, Nate Ruffin. Since its establishment in 2003 at Cade Chapel Baptist Church in Jackson, MS, the scholarship fund has made a remarkable impact, awarding over $230,000 to 228 deserving students. Pastor Reginald Buckley serves as Senior Pastor of Cade Chapel.

The gala was an occasion to honor and support eleven exceptional scholars, each receiving a $2,500 scholarship. These scholarships are designed to assist graduating seniors from the Jackson Public School District, residents of the Virden Addition Community, and members of Cade Chapel Baptist Church who meet the necessary criteria. The scholarships provide these students with valuable financial support as they pursue higher education and achieve their academic and career goals.

The evening was filled with an inspiring message and heartfelt acknowledgments, underscoring the importance of church and community support and the transformative power of education. Attendees were reminded of the significant difference that collective efforts can make in shaping the futures of young scholars and fostering their success.

For those interested in learning more about the Nate Ruffin Scholarship, including application details and eligibility criteria, or for those who wish to contribute to this impactful initiative, please visit www.nateruffin.com. Applications are available each year from February through June.